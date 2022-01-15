Decoding Team India's ODI numbers in South Africa

Decoding Team India's ODI numbers in South Africa

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 15, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

India have won only 10 ODIs in South Africa (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After clashing in the three-match Test series, South Africa and India are set to engage in the 50-over format. The first match of the three-ODI series will take place on January 19 at Boland Park, Paarl. India, led by Virat Kohli, beat the Proteas 5-1 in the ODI series on the 2017/18 tour. Here, we decode Team India's ODI numbers in South Africa.

H2H India have won only 10 ODIs in South Africa

South Africa and India have met 34 times in the Rainbow Nation. The Proteas lead the head-to-head series 22-10 (NR: 2). Notably, India won five of 10 matches in the 2017/18 series. South Africa won six consecutive ODI series against India at home from 1992 to 2013. In the overall meetings, SA have won 46 matches, while India own 35 wins.

Information India's only ODI series win in SA

In February 2018, India won their first-ever ODI series in South Africa. They beat the Proteas 5-1 in the six-match series. South Africa won the fourth ODI by five wickets at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Kohli Virat Kohli averages 87.70 in South Africa

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli is India's fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs in South Africa. He has racked up 877 from 17 ODIs in the nation at an incredible average of 87.70 and strike rate of 90.22. The tally includes three centuries and four fifties. The top three spots are occupied by Sachin Tendulkar (1,453), Sourav Ganguly (1,048), and Rahul Dravid (930).

Record Highest individual score by an Indian in South Africa

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Kohli was the leading run-scorer of the 2017/18 ODI series. He amassed 558 runs from six ODIs at an astronomical average of 186.00. The tally includes three centuries and one fifty. Kohli scored an unbeaten 160 off 159 balls in the third ODI in Cape Town, the highest individual score by an Indian batter in South Africa.

Information Most runs in a bilateral ODI series

Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in a bilateral ODI series (558). Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is his closest rival. He smashed 515 runs from five ODIs against Zimbabwe in 2018. Zaman also slammed a double-hundred (210*) in that series.