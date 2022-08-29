Sports

Mitchell Starc set to complete 200 ODI wickets: Key stats

Mitchell Starc has 196 scalps across 100 ODIs

Australia's Mitchell Starc is arguably one of the greatest speedsters to have graced ODI cricket. The left-armer is noted for producing high-speed in-swinging yorkers to unsettle the rivals. He was recently seen in the first of three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. He claimed figures worth 1/27 in 8.3 overs. Starc eyes the coveted 200-wicket mark in ODIs. We decode his stats.

ODI Decoding Starc's ODI numbers

Starc marked his ODI debut against India in 2010. Since then, the pacer has captured 196 scalps across 100 ODIs, averaging 22.47. He has 11 four-fers and eight five-fers (BBI: 6/28). At home, Starc has forced 84 dismissals at 22.09 and holds six five-fers in his kitty. He owns 67 and 45 scalps in away and neutral venues, averaging 25.02 and 19.40, respectively.

Feat Starc set to surpass Aussie greats

Starc will be only the sixth bowler to attain the feat for Australia after Glenn McGrath (380), Brett Lee (380), Shane Warne (291), Mitchell Johnson (239), and Craig McDermott (203). He will also surpass the likes of Tim Southee (197), DJ Bravo (199), and Nuwan Kulasekara (199), besides breaking a tie with former India quick Venkatesh Prasad and Dale Steyn.

Feat Starc eyes this monumental feat

Starc could become the fastest ever to 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq holds the record, having attained the feat in 104 matches. The former needs four scalps in the next three games to usurp Mushtaq. Notably, Starc took 77 matches to become the fastest to 150 ODI scalps. And, he remains the second-fastest to 100 scalps (52).

2015 WC 2015 World Cup: Player of the Tournament

The year 2015 saw a transformed version of Starc in ODI cricket. He guided Australia to World Cup title, having taken 22 wickets in eight matches at 10.18. He concluded as the highest wicket-taker in the given edition of WC. Most notably, Starc was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament. He wound up with 41 scalps in 2022 while averaging an astonishing 16.26.

Record Starc broke the World Cup record of McGrath

Starc surpassed McGrath's tally of most wickets in a single World Cup edition in 2019. He finished with 27 wickets in 10 matches at an incredible average of 18.59. McGrath owned the record previously with 26 wickets in the 2007 WC. Overall, Starc is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in WC history, with 49 scalps at 14.81. He shares this tally with Chaminda Vaas.