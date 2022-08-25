Sports

India A vs NZ A: All you need to know

Written by V Shashank Aug 25, 2022, 04:14 pm 3 min read

KS Bharat will be seen in action for India A (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

A 16-man India A squad has been named by the All-India Senior Selection Committee for the upcoming four-day matches against New Zealand A, starting September 1. The unofficial Tests will be played in Bengaluru and Hubli. Priyank Panchal will captain the India A. Meanwhile, Tom Bruce and Robbie O'Donnell have been named as the co-captains for New Zealand A. Here's more.

Schedule Here's the schedule of New Zealand A's tour of India

The first and third unofficial four-day matches will take place in M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Hubli will play host to the second match of the series. Post that, both teams will be involved in three one-day games in Chennai set to place on September 22, 25, and 27. India's squad for the white-ball squads will be announced later.

Information Here's India A squad for the red-ball matches

India A squad for the red-ball matches: Priyank Panchal (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Indians Indian internationals to make their presence felt

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made the cut for the three unofficial Tests. The chinaman bagged three wickets in the concluded tour of Zimbabwe, with an economy of 4.39. Speedsters Prasidh Krishna and Umran Malik, and uncapped middle-order batter Tilak Varma, who dazzled for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, will be raring to stamp an authoritative show.

Sarfaraz Leading run-scorer of Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Sarfaraz was on a roll in the concluded Ranji Trophy. He was the leading run-scorer, having slammed 937 runs from just eight innings at an astronomical average of 133.85. The tally includes four centuries and two fifties. His scores in the season read as 275 (401), 63 (110), 48 (72), 165 (181), 153 (205), 40 (52), 59* (100), and 134 (243) and 45 (48).

Players Patidar, Bharat find a calling for India A

There's the talented Rajat Patidar, who shot to fame with a ton in the IPL 2022 knockout and followed with a stupendous run in the Ranji Trophy. Patidar hammered the second-most runs (658), averaging 82.25. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tours with Team India as a backup white-ball opener, finds himself in the mix alongside KS Bharat, who is Rishabh Pant's stand-in wicket-keeper in Tests.

NZ New Zealand name a competent-looking squad

New Zealand A boast the right mix of talent and experience. The squad features seven players with international experience. The likes of Chad Bowes, Joe Walker, Robbie O'Donnell, Ben Lister, and Matt Fisher could make their debuts for New Zealand A. Pacer Logan van Beek, who plays for Wellington Firebirds, has joined the New Zealand A programme post his stint with the Netherlands.

Information Here's New Zealand A squad for the India tour

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (captain), Robbie O'Donnell (captain), Joe Carter, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wicket-keeper), Cameron Fletcher (wicket-keeper), Matt Fisher, Ben Lister, Rachin Ravindra, Sean Solia, Joe Walker, and Logan van Beek.