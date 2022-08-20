Sports

Jhulan Goswami set to retire from international cricket: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 20, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

Goswami is set to retire from the game (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Indian women's cricket team bowler Jhulan Goswami is set to retire from international cricket. Goswami will retire from the game after the third and final ODI of the tour of England on September 24 at Lord's. Notably, Goswami was named in India's squad for the series against England Women on Friday. Here are the key details.

India Women ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the team management is said to have spoken to the premier pacer about looking to the future and building a pool of young fast bowlers who can feature across the three formats. Goswami last played in the World Cup this year and couldn't feature post that after picking up a side strain ahead of India's final group game against South Africa.

The report also adds that the BCCI was keen on giving Goswami a proper farewell as she couldn't say goodbye on the field with that injury suffered. She will now get the chance to do the same at the iconic Lord's venue in London.

Goswami was expected to tour tour Sri Lanka in July but missed out because of fitness issues. She went on to regain full fitness in mid-July and was hence selected for the England tour after the National Cricket Academy medical staff cleared her.

The report states that Goswami is keeping an eye on the Women's IPL in 2023. The inaugural women's IPL competition is scheduled for March 2023. Besides, Goswami is also in discussions with a men's IPL team for a mentoring role as well. One will also see her as a player and mentor for the Bengal women's team for the upcoming domestic season too.

Goswami has played 12 Test matches for India Women, managing to claim 44 wickets at 17.36. She has three five-wicket hauls with the best of 5/25. In 201 Women's ODIs, she has taken 252 scalps at 21.98. She has two fifers with the best of 6/31. In 68 T20Is, Goswami has managed 56 scalps at 21.94.