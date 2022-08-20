Sports

New Zealand beat West Indies, level series 1-1: Key stats

New Zealand beat West Indies, level series 1-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 20, 2022, 12:33 pm 3 min read

New Zealand will eye a series win in the decider on Sunday (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand thumped West Indies by 50 runs to level the three-match series by 1-1. A Finn Allen masterclass laid the foundation for a 212-run total for the visitors. For WI, spinner Kevin Sinclair (4/41) bagged career-best figures. Later, the hosts were folded for 161 despite fighting shows from Yannic Cariah (52) and Alzarri Joseph (49) in a rain-marred duel. Here are the stats.

Second ODI How did the second ODI pan out?

NZ were in a spot of bother quite early, having been reduced to 31/3 in 9.4 overs. However, they found an able 84-run partnership, courtesy of Allen and Daryl Mitchell (41). Allen then upped his scoring to add a brisk 35-run stand with Michael Bracewell. Later on, Kiwi quicks Tim Southee (4/22) and Trent Boult (3/18) annihilated the Windies to bag a comfortable win.

Allen Player of the Match

Allen's heroics saw him record his third fifty in ODIs. The opener bashed a sublime-looking 96 off 117 deliveries, studded with seven fours and three sixes. His wait for a maiden ODI ton continues. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old has raced to 270 runs at 45.00, striking at 95.07. His scores in the format read 6, 60, 33, 50, 25, and 96.

Duo Holder, Sinclair run riot in Barbados

Pacer Jason Holder drew the first blood, bowling a cross-seam delivery outside off to uproot Martin Guptill. He concluded with figures worth 3/24 in nine overs. He has raced past 150 ODI scalps (151) at 36.54. Meanwhile, off-spinner Kevin Sinclair trounced the Kiwi middle-order and wound up with personal-best figures of 4/41 in 8.2 overs. He now has five scalps at 15.60.

Duo Southee, Boult climb up the bowling charts

The kiwi duo of Southee and Boult overpowered the hosts to stamp an emphatic triumph. Southee snared his fifth career four-fer in 50-overs cricket (4/22). The veteran has steered to 196 scalps at 33.77. He has equaled former SA pacer Dale Steyn's ODI wicket tally. Boult looked pretty enthralling as well, pocketing figures worth 3/18 in six overs. He owns 174 scalps at 24.87.

Duo Cariah, Joseph keep the fight intact

Bowling all-rounder Cariah dished out a gritty 52 off 84 deliveries. He hit two fours and a six to bring up his maiden ODI fifty in his second ODI. Notably, the number eight batter was instrumental in a valiant 85-run stand alongside Joseph for the ninth wicket. Joseph's whirlwind knock comprised a 31-ball 49 (five fours, two sixes). It's his career-best score in ODIs.

Information Cariah, Joseph stitch a record partnership

Cariah and Joseph's onslaughts frustrated the Kiwi bowlers. As stated, they added 85 runs among themselves. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the highest partnership for the ninth wicket by a Caribbean duo in ODI cricket.