Sports

Lendl Simmons retires from international cricket: His notable stats

Lendl Simmons retires from international cricket: His notable stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 19, 2022, 12:19 pm 2 min read

Simmons smashed 3,763 runs across formats (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies batter Lendl Simmons retired from international cricket on Monday. The news came hours after his team-mate Denesh Ramdin announced his retirement. Like Ramdin, Simmons will continue to play franchise cricket in the future. The right-handed batter represented WI in eight Tests, 68 ODIs, and as many T20Is. Simmons was an integral member of WI's T20 World Cup-winning sides in 2012 and 2016.

Statement Simmons made the announcement on Twitter

"When I wore the Maroon Colours of the West Indies Cricket for the first time on debut in ODIs on December 7th, 2006, little did I know that my international career would have lasted 16 years but my passion and love for the sport fueled me every day. I'm closing this chapter of International cricket having played 144 matches," Simmons wrote on Twitter.

Twitter Post Here's the official post

Career A look at his career

Simmons made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in December 2007. In a career spanning nearly 16 years, the 37-year-old went on to play eight Tests, 68 ODIs, and 68 T20Is. Simmons slammed 278, 1,958, and 1,527 runs in the three formats, respectively. He has a total of 7,756 runs from 292 matches in overall T20 cricket.

T20 WC Simmons smashed 82 in 2016 T20 WC semi-final

Simmons was a vital cog in West Indies' batting line-up during the 2016 T20 World Cup. He smashed a match-winning 82*(51) in the semi-final against India. Overall, Simmons slammed 339 runs from 14 matches in the ICC tournament. Notably, his last international appearance also came during the 2021 T20 World Cup. He scored a sluggish 16 (35) in WI's loss to South Africa.

T20 cricket Simmons will continue to play franchise cricket

As stated, Simmons will continue to play franchise cricket. He has represented numerous franchises such as Mumbai Indians, Trinbago Knight Riders, Karachi Kings, and Sylhet Sunrisers across T20 tournaments. Simmons is still the leading run-scorer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having slammed 2,629 runs from 93 matches at an average of 31.67 The tally includes as many as 20 half-centuries.

Do you know? Simmons had a superb stint with MI

Simmons helped Mumbai Indians win two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, in 2015 and 2017. He slammed 1,079 runs from 29 matches at a strike rate of 126.64 for the five-time champions in the tournament. The tally also includes a ton.