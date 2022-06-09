Sports

Shai Hope surpasses 4,000 ODI runs: Key numbers

Written by V Shashank Jun 09, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

West Indies' Shai Hope slammed a scintillating ton in the first of three ODIs against Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday. The Caribbean batter scored 127 to set a 306-run target for the hosts. Pakistan eventually chased it down, riding on Babar Azam's 103. While the hundred came in a defeat, Hope managed to steer past 4,000 runs in ODIs. We decode his numbers.

127 vs PAK 12th ODI hundred for Hope

Hope scored 127 runs from 134 deliveries. The Windies opener hit 15 fours and a six, striking at 94.78. He stitched a mammoth 154-run stand alongside Shamarh Brooks for the second wicket. He now holds 12 hundreds and 20 fifties in this format. Versus Pakistan, Hope has raced to 248 runs at 49.60. Notably, it was his maiden ton against Pakistan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hope is arguably one of the most bankable batters for West Indies in ODIs.

He has enjoyed stupendous success in this format since his debut.

The 28-year-old was in good nick in the concluded one-dayers versus the Netherlands.

He had racked up 119* in the opening duel.

By the looks of it, Hope could knock one or more tons in the forthcoming duels.

ODIs Hope averages 52.28 in ODIs

Hope's top-notch innings resulted in him breaching 4,000 runs in ODIs. The talented batter has raced to 4,026 runs in 93 ODIs at 52.28. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has become only the 11th Caribbean batter to score over 4,000 runs in this format. He has compiled 1,900 runs in away conditions, averaging a prolific 65.51. In 2022, he has amassed 288 runs at 96.00.

Information Third-joint fastest to 4,000 ODI runs

Hope has got to 4,000 ODI runs in 88 innings. With this, he has equaled Sir Vivian Richards' tally to become the joint-third fastest to 4,000 ODI runs. Hashim Amla (81 innings) and Babar Azam (82 innings) are ahead of Richards and Hope.

Career 6,000 runs in international cricket

Hope's jaw-dropping innings got him past 6,000 runs in international cricket. He now has 6,056 runs across 150 matches at 37.15. He has notched 14 hundreds and 27 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope has become only the 16th batter for West Indies to reach the 6,000-run mark across international formats. He surpassed Dinesh Ramdin's tally (5,734) earlier this year.