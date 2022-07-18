Sports

WI's Denesh Ramdin announces retirement from international cricket: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 18, 2022, 07:35 pm 3 min read

Ramdin featured in 74 Tests, 139 ODIs, and 71 T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin has announced his retirement from international cricket, with immediate effect. The 37-year-old wicket-keeper-batter represented the Windies in 74 Tests, 139 ODIs, and 71 T20Is. Ramdin led West Indies across formats before Jason Holder took over. Notably, the former will continue to play franchise cricket in future. Have a look at his cricketing journey.

News Ramdin made the announcement on Instagram

"It is with great pleasure that I announce my retirement from international cricket," Ramdin wrote on Instagram. "The past 14 years have been a dream come true. I fulfilled my childhood dreams by playing cricket for Trinidad and Tobago and the West Indies. My career afforded me the opportunity to see the world and make friends from different cultures."

Career A look at Ramdin's international career

Ramdin made his international debut in a Test against Sri Lanka in July 2005. In a career spanning over a decade, the right-handed batter went on to play 74 Tests, 139 ODIs, and 71 T20Is. Ramdin slammed 2,898, 2,200, and 636 runs in the three formats, respectively. He was also a part of WI's T20 World Cup-winning sides in 2012 and 2016.

Information Ramdin played his last international in 2019

Ramdin fell out of favor with selectors after 2016 due to his dip in form. He played his last Test and ODI that year. His final T20I appearance came in 2019 against India. He last played the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2021.

Captaincy A look at his captaincy stats

Ramdin took over West Indies' Test captaincy from Daren Sammy in 2014 after the latter retired from the format. The former led WI in a total of 17 international matches (13 Tests, three T20Is, and one ODI). In his leadership, the Caribbeans won just four Tests. Ramdin was striped of captaincy in September 2015, with Holder replacing him.

Controversies Ramdin is no stranger to controversies!

Ramdin has been embroiled in several controversies off the field. Upon registering his Test ton in 2012 (against England at Edgbaston), he showed a note that stated "Yea Viv talk nah". It was a reply to Sir Vivian Richards, who had highlighted Ramdin's poor form. In 2016, Ramdin tweeted about his omission from WI's Test squad before the selectors made it official.

What next? Ramdin will play franchise cricket

As stated, Ramdin will continue to play franchise cricket. However, he is not a part of any franchise ahead of the upcoming CPL edition. Ramdin has previously represented Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Trinbago Knight Riders between 2013 and 2021. He also featured for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2017 and 2018.