WI vs IND, ODIs: Decoding the player battles

Written by V Shashank Jul 21, 2022, 07:33 pm 2 min read

Hope averages over 45.00 against India in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India will lock horns with West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting July 22. The visitors have a fairly young but competent squad on offer. Meanwhile, West Indies aren't a team to be undermined in the limited-overs. Regardless of their recent 3-0 defeat to Bangladesh, the Nicholas Pooran-led side pose a threat to India's chances of a triumph. Here are the player battles.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan vs Alzarri Joseph

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested for this series, the scoring onus falls on interim skipper, Shikhar Dhawan. The question is, can Dhawan deliver the needful? He averages merely 32.46 against the Windies in 50-overs. An out-an-out pace bowler like Alzarri Joseph can be no short of a nuisance in the early bursts. Dhawan should watch out for those sharp cutters.

#2 Shreyas Iyer vs Jason Holder

Though a highly talented batter and a powerful boundary-hitter, Shreyas Iyer's vulnerability against short balls needs no introduction. He would be up against Jason Holder, who is known to garner significant bounce off the wicket. Iyer, however, has had moments of dominance over Holder. He averages a healthy 39.00, having amassed 39 runs off 50 deliveries with just one dismissal.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav vs spinners

Suryakumar Yadav is one of India's best batters in limited overs at present. He plays across the park, which makes it difficult for the rivals to set field positions. However, he has had troubles while facing spin. He averages a modest 37.75 and has been dismissed on four occasions. WI's Akeal Hosein could puncture SKY's rhythm in the upcoming one-dayers.

#4 Nicholas Pooran vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Pooran has feasted in the opportunities against India in 50 overs cricket. He remains a vital cog in WI's scheme of things for a competitive total. The southpaw will face Yuzvendra Chahal, who has snared 14 wickets this year. Pooran, who is known to fall prey to spin, averages a meek 15.00 against the ace leg-spinner (one dismissal).

#5 Shai Hope vs Prasidh Krishna

Shai Hope has had a string of low scores this year. Pacers have troubled the opening batter left, right, and center. He averages a mediocre 33.27 and has been dismissed on 11 instances. Though he enjoys his battles against India, the period of dullness might continue for the 28-year-old. India have a proficient pacer in Prasidh Krishna, who could draw curtains to Hope's stay.