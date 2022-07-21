Sports

Who should be India's wicket-keeper for T20 WC? Ponting answers

Rishabh Pant slammed an unbeaten in the third ODI against England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are facing a problem of plenty for the wicket-keeper's slot ahead of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and veteran Dinesh Karthik have been among runs throughout the year in the shortest format. However, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has narrowed down two candidates from the aforementioned players for the global T20 tournament.

"We have seen what Rishabh is capable of in 50-over cricket and I know absolutely what he is capable of in the T20 game. Dinesh Karthik has had his best IPL ever just very recently ... and I would be trying to find every possible way to have both of those guys in my team, " Ponting said on the ICC Review Show.

Karthik had a rip-roaring run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. He belted 330 runs at 55.00. He bossed the show while striking at over 180. Karthik's heroics got him an India call-up for the T20Is versus South Africa. He managed 92 runs at 46.00 in his return to international cricket. He was subsequently picked for the Ireland and England tours.

Pant's unbeaten 125 was a class act in Manchester. Not to mention, he was instrumental in Jason Roy and Moeen Ali's dismissals. Pant hasn't had much success in T20Is played in 2022, given he averages a meek 20.71. However, his ability to go berserk onto the opposition makes him a must-select candidate for the T20 World Cup.

Kishan had a mediocre run by his standards in IPL 2022. However, the opener made up for the same in the T20Is against South Africa. He slammed the most runs in the series (206), averaging 41.20. Unfortunately, Kishan couldn't extend his form against Ireland and England. Kishan at the top is a nuisance for the rivals, given he scores across the park.

Samson is a fearless cricketer who plays T20 cricket as they should. The talented batter hoarded 458 runs in IPL 2022, striking at over 140. That was followed by a 42-ball 77 versus Ireland, wherein he slammed nine fours and four sixes. Earlier this year, Samson struck 39 and 18 in the home series against Sri Lanka.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), IshanKishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. The inclusion of Rahul and Kuldeep is subject to fitness. Pant, Kishan, and Karthik found themselves in consideration, while Samson failed to make the cut.