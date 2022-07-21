Sports

WI vs IND, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 21, 2022, 05:51 pm 3 min read

India set to take on WI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

After a clinical 2-1 win in England, India will face West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting July 22. Shikhar Dhawan will be the stand-in captain for the visitors. West Indies, on the other hand, suffered a forgettable 3-0 defeat to Bangladesh in the concluded one-dayers. They would be raring to draw the first blood. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV details

The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on Fancode app (paid subscription). Passing showers can be anticipated an hour into the game and near the midway mark. It has been a moderately scoring venue, averaging a first innings score of 217. Sides batting second have won 34 of 69 ODIs played here.

Do you know? A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

India have a 67-63 win-loss record against the Windies in 50 overs cricket (four no-results and two ties). The Men in Blue won the 2019 tour of WI by 2-0. India won the 2017 tour by a 3-1 margin.

WI Can the Windies return to winning ways?

Shai Hope would be looking to shruff off his poor run of form. Shamarh Brooks has had decent successes in the format. Nicholas Pooran is yet to claim an ODI win at home. He would be hoping to lead his side in a confident mode. Star all-rounder Jason Holder's return is a huge plus for the hosts. WI have the competence to perform well.

India India stacked with able campaigners

With the senior players being rested for the series, one could expect the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, and Arshdeep Singh to showcase their mettle. Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer will be banked for a pivotal show in the middle-order. Ravindra Jadeja remains a vital cog on both batting and bowling fronts. Seamer Prasidh Krishna can be a nuisance alongside leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Jaddu Jadeja can break Kapil Dev's record

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the second-highest wicket-taker for India against WI in ODIs. The left-arm spinner has snapped up 41 wickets from 29 ODIs while averaging 29.87. Jadeja can also break the record of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who has 43 wickets versus WI. The former also has a five-for against WI in 50 overs cricket.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shai Hope has amassed 733 runs against India at 45.33. He has two hundreds and four fifties. Nicholas Pooran has clobbered 354 runs versus India, averaging 44.25. He has two fifties. Shreyas Iyer has compiled 947 ODI runs across 27 matches. He averages a healthy 41.17. Pacer Prasidh Krishna has snared 20 wickets at 21.40.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal (c), Prasidh Krishna, Alzarri Joseph. Fantasy XI (option 2): Shai Hope (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph.

Probable XIs A look at the probable XI of both sides

West Indies (probable XI): Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph. India (probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh.