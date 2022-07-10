Sports

ENG vs IND, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 10, 2022, 12:21 pm 3 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed figures worth 3/15 in second T20I (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Having pocketed the series 2-0, India will eye for a whitewash when they face England in the third T20I on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, who has won 14 consecutive T20Is as captain, will be hoping to keep the streak intact. England have looked like a shadow of themselves in the ongoing series. They need a win to lift their spirits. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app (paid subscription). It's a batter-friendly venue boasting an average first innings total of 160. Pacers can be backed to be more influential than spinners. Sides batting first have won seven of the 12 matches here.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

India have a 12-9 win-loss record against England in this format that includes a four-match win streak. Interestingly, India have been triumphant in their last four T20I series versus England.

England Can England prevent a white-wash defeat?

England would be gutted with their exhibitions in the last two outings. They need to be all guns blazing to thwart an Indian triumph. The likes of Jason Roy and Buttler need to counter Bhuvneshwar's swing prowess. Dawid Malan and hard-hitter Liam Livingstone can't come up short either. Pacers Chris Jordan and Richard Gleeson can be backed to run down the Indian line-up.

India India look to extend the dominance

Rohit has showcased a hostile touch in this series. Suryakumar Yadav has proved time and again that he is a bankable campaigner in this format. He can up the tempo in a few deliveries. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja can upset England's momentum if they get going. In-form duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah could be backed to force early inroads.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

England (probable XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson. India (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Rohit Sharma has stacked up 372 runs against England at 37.20. He has a hundred and two fifties. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed 17 wickets in T20Is played this year. He averages a mere 16.29. Jos Buttler has amassed 2,144 T20I runs while striking at 140.86. Liam Livingstone has smashed 300 T20I runs while striking at over 150. He has also pocketed 12 wickets.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Liam Livingstone, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Chris Jordan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Chris Jordan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.