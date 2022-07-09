Sports

ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler elects to field

ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 09, 2022, 06:33 pm 2 min read

India lead the three-match series 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

England and India are set to clash in the second of the three-T20I series at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The tourists took a 1-0 lead after claiming a 50-run win at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Another win will see the Men in Blue claim a series win. The news from the center is that England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.

Changes India make four changes

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma have made as many as four changes in the squad. Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh have made way for veterans Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah. In a surprising move, Pant came out to open with skipper Rohit. On the other hand, England have included David Willey and Richard in the XI.

Details Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The wicket at Edgbaston will assist batters and one expects runs on offer. Pacers will aim to make an impact at this venue. Weather reports suggest no rainfall is predicted. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, and one can watch the same live on the Sony Ten Network. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Milestones Here are the key milestones

England opener Jason Roy is 50 shy of 1,500 runs. He needs one four to register a mark of 150. Moeen Ali (673) can surpass former all-rounder Ravi Bopara in terms of runs (711). Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (298) need two fours each to reach the mark of 300. Yuzvendra Chahal (77) can surpass Dwayne Bravo (78) in terms of T20I scalps.

Information Will India script history?

In 2018, India won the only bilateral T20I series (2-1) in England involving the two nations (comprising three or more games). In 2011 and 2014, England won the one-off T20Is against India at home. India could win their second consecutive T20I series in the nation.