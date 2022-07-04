Sports

Decoding stats of Pujara: First vs second innings since 2020

Written by V Shashank Jul 04, 2022, 07:48 pm 3 min read

Pujara has six fifties in second innings since 2020 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's Cheteshwar Pujara stamped a gritty 66 off 168 deliveries in the second innings against England at Edgbaston. Resuming from 50*(139) on Day 4, the opening batter managed additional 16 runs. Stuart Broad got the better of Pujara with a short ball but not before he smashed eight fours. We decode Pujara's numbers in the first and second innings in Test cricket since 2020.

Second innings Most fifties by an Indian batter in second innings

Pujara has been a solid campaigner in the second innings over the last two years. He has clobbered the most runs among Indian batters in this interval. Averaging a modest 35.00, Pujara has racked up 630 runs. He has smashed the most fifties (six), with the best score of 91. Rishabh Pant follows suit, having slammed 589 runs at 45.30.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pujara has been India's go-to batter in the second innings.

In spite of that, the 34-year-old was dropped for the home Tests against SL, given his poor run in SA earlier this year.

The clutch knock at Edgbaston would save him a spot till the Bangladesh series.

However, he hasn't done justice to his competence when setting scores in the first innings.

First innings How has Pujara fared in the first innings since 2020?

Pujara has visibly struggled in the first innings since 2020. The right-hander has scored 422 runs, averaging a meek 20.09. He has battered three fifties with the best score of 73 against England in 2021. He hasn't scored a fifty in the last 14 innings. He has been dismissed on a duck thrice. Pant tops the chart, having hoarded 780 runs at 41.05.

Stats India's 'overseas hero' in second innings since 2020

Batting in the first innings, Pujara has stacked up 137 runs at home, averaging 22.83. He has shoddy numbers overseas. He averages an abysmal 19.78 and has scored 277 runs. As for the second innings, Pujara has compiled 91 runs at home. He has been a beast in away conditions, having tonked 524 runs at 40.30. Notably, he has notched six fifties overseas.

2021 Pujara's scores in 2021 series vs England

Pujara has managed 306 runs in the ongoing series at 34.00. His first-innings scores read 4, 9, 1, 4, and 13. James Anderson has dismissed the former on each of these occasions. Pujara's second innings scores: 12*, 45, 91, 61, and 66. He has belted 275 runs at 68.75, the most by a batter in the second innings in the series underway.

Career A look at Pujara's career

Pujara, who made his international debut in 2010, has amassed 6,792 runs from 96 Tests at an average of 43.81. He has slammed 18 tons and 33 fifties in the format so far. Pujara also has three double-tons in Test cricket. He has a terrific record in domestic cricket. In overall FC cricket, he has tallied 17,668 runs at an average of 51.81.