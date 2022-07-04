Sports

Rishabh Pant becomes second Indian wicket-keeper with this double (Tests)

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 04, 2022

Rishabh Pant slammed 57 in the second innings (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After slamming an audacious 146, India's middle-order batter Rishabh Pant continued his sublime run in the second innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test against England. The 24-year-old scored an 86-ball 57 to put India in the driving seat. With this, Pant has become only the second Indian wicket-keeper to register a century and a fifty in the same Test. Here are the key stats.

Record Pant matches Farokh Engineer's record

As per Cricbuzz, Pant is the second wicket-keeper from India to score a ton and a half-century in the same Test. The left-handed batter emulated the feat of former Indian wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer, who smashed 121 and 66 against England in 1973 (Mumbai BS). Interestingly, Pant has become the first Indian wicket-keeper to achieve this double away from home.

Information Pant reaches this feat on English soil

Overall, Pant is the second wicket-keeper to register the double of century and half-century in a Test on English soil after Matt Prior. The latter struck 71 and 103* against India at Lord's in 2011.

Runs Most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in an away Test

Pant now has the most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in an away Test match. He is the first Indian wicket-keeper to score over 200 runs (146 & 57) in an overseas Test. Overall, Pant has aggregated the third-most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in a Test. He is behind Budhi Kunderan (230 vs Eng, 1964) and MS Dhoni (224 vs Australia, 2013).

Most runs in a Test by India WK outside Asia:



176* - PANT, this Test (146+30*)

161 - V Manjrekar, Kingston, 1953 (43+118)

159 - PANT, SCG, 2019 (159*)

151 - Dhoni, Birmingham, 2011 (77+74*)

133 - PANT, SCG, 2021 (36+97) @RishabhPant17 is just 24 years old and played 31 Tests! — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) July 3, 2022

Do you know? Joint-most Test 50+ scores among Indians since January 2021

Pant now has the joint-most 50+ scores (6) by an Indian in Test cricket since January 2021. The Indian wicket-keeper has joined Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma on this list. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill jointly occupy the second spot (4).

Records Other records broken by Pant at Edgbaston

Pant has broken several records in the ongoing Test. He (24y) is the youngest wicket-keeper batter to score 2,000 Test runs. His 89-ball century is now the fastest Test ton by an Indian wicket-keeper. Pant has bettered the previously held record of Dhoni (93-ball hundred vs Pakistan, 2006). The 222-run stand between Pant and Jadeja is India's joint-seventh-highest partnership in Tests against England.