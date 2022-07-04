Sports

INDW outclass SLW in 2nd ODI, seal series: Key stats

INDW outclass SLW in 2nd ODI, seal series: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 04, 2022, 04:05 pm 3 min read

Shafali Verma slammed her fourth ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women forced an emphatic 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka Women in the second ODI on Monday. The visitors have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Renuka Singh's four-fer helped India decimate the Lankan line-up. Nilakshi de Silva (32) and Ama Kanchana (47*) steadied SL's innings. Later on, Shafali Verma (71*) and Smriti Mandhana (94*) got the job done.

2nd ODI How did the second ODI pan out?

India folded Sri Lanka on 173 after opting to bowl. They had initially reduced the hosts to 81/6. However, SL's middle-order batters showed resistance. Kanchana missed out on her maiden career fifty. Meanwhile, Renuka, Meghna Singh, and Deepti Sharma stood out for the visitors. India received a more than desirable start, with the openers laying a solid foundation for the chase.

Duo Athapaththu, Nilakshi achieve these numbers

Athapaththu chimed in with 27 off 45 deliveries (three fours). The southpaw has now raced to 2,796 runs at 31.77. Against India, the opening batter has hoarded 339 runs at 24.21. Nilakshi extended her scoring streak against India. She had bashed 43 in the last ODI and followed with a 62-ball 32 (three fours). She has driven past 400 runs (405) at 20.25.

Performance Renuka's four-fer obliterates the Lankans

Renuka emerged as the show-stopper in the decisive one-dayer. The right-arm pacer bagged her maiden career four-wicket haul (4/28). She has now raced to 10 scalps at 14.90, having pocketed figures worth 3/29 in the last ODI. Meanwhile, Meghna Singh trumped well-set campaigners Chamari Athapaththu (27) and Nilakshi. She concluded with figures of 2/43. She now has 12 scalps at 38.58.

Duo Deepti, Rajeshwari attain these numbers

Deepti Sharma (2/30) wiped the Lankan tail-enders on back-to-back deliveries. The off-spinner has raced to 86 ODI scalps at 30.08. Against SL, she has affected 21 dismissals at a jaw-dropping average of 12.19. Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Gayakwad outfoxed the Lankans with an economical display. She conceded only 24 runs from 10 overs, including two maidens. Overall, she has 47 maidens in this format.

Performance Kanchana misses out on a deserving fifty

Kanchana's gutsy 47* kept the score ticking for SL. She hit just two fours in her 83-ball stay. The number eight batter missed out on her maiden fifty in ODIs. It is her highest score in this format. Notably, she fetched a 42-run partnership with Nilakshi followed by 20-plus run stands with Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera to keep the fight intact against India.

Shafali 4th ODI fifty for Shafali

Shafali wasn't bothered a bit by the bowling attack on offer. She slammed a valiant 71-ball 71*, hitting four boundaries and a six. The attacking opener pummelled her fourth fifty in this format and first against SL. She now has 473 runs at 29.56. Notably, Shafali has now amassed 106 runs versus the Lankans at a prolific 106.00.

Smriti 23rd ODI fifty for Smriti

Smriti timed the ball superbly, having brought her 23rd ODI fifty and fifth against SL. She hit 11 fours and a six en route to her 83-ball 94*. Versus SL, the southpaw has now clobbered 431 runs at 43.10. Smriti now has 2,886 runs at 43.07. She is now the third-highest run-getter for India Women in ODIs. She surpassed Anjum Chopra's run tally (2,856).

Partnership A colossal stand for the opening wicket!

Shafali and Smriti tamed the Lankan bowlers. They hunted in pairs and forged a mammoth 174*-run stand for the first wicket. It is now the joint-19th-highest partnership in Women's ODI for the opening wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the joint-eighth-highest partnership for India Women alongside Thirush Kamini and Deepti in ODIs. It is also the second-highest stand against SL Women in ODIs.