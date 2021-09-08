MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant: Statistical comparison (after 25 Tests)

Sep 08, 2021

Decoding the numbers of Dhoni and Pant (after 25 Tests)

Rishabh Pant starred in India's win in the Oval Test. The dashing wicket-keeper contributed with a 106-ball 50 in the second innings. Over the years, Pant has become India's first-choice wicket-keeper across formats. India have finally found a recruit behind the stumps after MS Dhoni's retirement. Just like Dhoni, Pant has also climbed the ladder quickly. We decode their numbers (after 25 Tests).

Pant

Pant has aggregated 1,549 runs so far

Pant burst on to international cricket after performing well in Under-19 and domestic cricket. He made his Test debut during India's 2018 tour of England. The 23-year-old has racked up 1,549 runs from 25 Tests at an average of 39.71. He has slammed 3 hundreds and 7 fifties so far. Pant has also registered 89 catches and eight stumpings.

Dhoni

Dhoni had scored 1,268 runs after his first 25 Tests

Dhoni made his Test debut in December 2005 against SL. He played a total of 90 Tests and scored 4,876 runs at 38.09. The former Indian captain announced a sudden Test retirement in 2014, bringing an end to a nine-year-old career. After his first 25 Tests, Dhoni had amassed 1,268 runs at 35.22 (1 hundred). He had taken 64 catches and recorded 13 stumpings.

Away

Pant has played 18 Tests away from home

Dhoni played more overseas till 2008. He scored 869 runs from 17 Tests at 34.76 in this period. He averaged over 50 in England (matches: 3, runs: 209, average: 52.25). Similarly, Pant has also played 18 Tests away from home, having scored 1,050 runs (average: 35.00). He has played several match-defining knocks in England and Australia till now.

Do you know?

A notable coincidence!

Dhoni slammed his maiden Test ton in his sixth innings. He smashed 148 against Pakistan in Faisalabad. It is interesting to note that Pant also registered his first hundred in the format in his sixth innings. The latter hammered 114 against England at The Oval.

Records

Only Indian wicket-keeper with tons in England and Australia

Pant shattered plenty of records with his maiden Test ton. He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to smash a ton in England (114). This is the highest score by an Indian keeper in the nation. Pant broke the record of Dhoni, who had scored 92 for this record. Pant also became the first Indian keeper to slam a Test ton in Australia (159*, SCG).

Feat

Pant broke Dhoni's record in 2021

Earlier this year, Pant broke another long-standing record of Dhoni. He became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to 1,000 runs in Test cricket. Pant reached the landmark at the Gabba, playing his 27th Test innings. Notably, the former Indian wicket-keeper had taken 32 innings to achieve this feat. Dhoni had held this significant record for over a decade.

Similarities

The impact of Dhoni and Pant

In the first half of his career, Dhoni was known as a power-hitter. He played some rousing knocks down the order. His 76* (159) at Lord's in 2007, where he bailed out India on the final day, exhibited his uncanny abilities. Pant played a similar knock (97) earlier this year, which helped India draw the SCG Test. What happened at the Gabba is history!