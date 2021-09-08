MS Dhoni announced as Team India's mentor for T20 WC

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni will mentor Team India during the upcoming T20 World Cup. BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed about the development on Wednesday. The news came moments after the Indian squad was announced for the mega ICC tournament. Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket last year. On another note, he is set to captain his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"Former India Captain @msdhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - Honorary Secretary @JayShah #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

The legacy of Dhoni

Dhoni remains one of the most celebrated captains in world cricket. He helped India win the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. Having served the nation for 15 years, Dhoni helped India scale tremendous heights and also guided them to the Champions Trophy title. He remains the only captain to have won all three ICC trophies (white-ball cricket).