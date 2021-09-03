IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant likely to continue as DC skipper

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 08:57 pm

In a major development, Rishabh Pant is likely to continue as the captain of the Delhi Capitals in the remainder of the 2021 India Premier League (IPL) season. It is understood that the team management wants to retain Pant as the skipper despite the availability of Shreyas Iyer. Delhi Capitals are presently on the top of IPL 2021 points table. Here's more.

The approach of team management

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the DC management wants to go with the flow rather than inducing a change midway through the season. It has been learned that the team owners are unanimous on the captaincy matter. The management does not want Iyer to step in as he hasn't played a competitive match since March this year.

Iyer underwent a surgery on his shoulder in April

Iyer, who previously led Delhi Capitals for over two seasons, had missed the first half of the IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the England series at home. Iyer was later ruled out of the series and the 2021 IPL. Pant replaced him as the captain ahead of the season. The former then underwent a shoulder surgery in April.

Iyer helped DC reach their maiden IPL final

Iyer had reached the UAE with his team-mates to commence preparations for the IPL, earlier this month. He has begun the drill after completing his mandatory quarantine. The middle-order batsman had helped DC reach their maiden IPL final in the last edition. He has racked up 2,200 runs from 79 IPL matches at an average of 31.42. He has smashed 16 fifties till date.

Pant was impressive in the first half

Pant has been pivotal for Delhi Capitals in recent times. In 68 matches, he has amassed 2,079 runs at an average of 35.23. He has slammed one century and 12 fifties. He has been among runs in the ongoing season too, having scored 213 runs at a strike-rate of 131.48. Under Pant, the DC have won six and lost two games as of now.