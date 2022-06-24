Sports

Daryl Mitchell scores 4th Test century: Key stats

Daryl Mitchell scores 4th Test century: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 24, 2022, 06:39 pm 3 min read

Mitchell slammed his third consecutive hundred against England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

On Friday, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell brought up his fourth ton in the third Test against England at Headingley. He battered nine fours and three sixes. The middle-order batter has scored a hundred in each of the Tests played in the series. Mitchell was also instrumental in stitching a 120-run stand alongside Tom Blundell for the sixth wicket. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mitchell has been the show-stopper for the visitors in this series.

His career has taken a complete turnaround over the course of five innings.

To churn up the runs while facing an English attack comprising veterans James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, and a rising sensation in Matty Potts deserves adulation.

Mitchell is pretty young to Tests and could attain heights with experience.

Career A look at Mitchell's Test career

Mitchell now has 885 runs in 12 Tests. He averages 63.21 with the best score of 190 in Nottingham. He has four hundreds and four fifties. He now has 561 runs against England and averages 93.50. Mitchell is now the highest run-getter for the Kiwis in the ongoing WTC cycle. He has racked up 653 runs in seven Tests, averaging a laud-worthy 65.30.

Performance How has Mitchell fared in this series?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell has become the first Kiwi batter in 73 years to amass over 400 runs in a Test series in England. So far, the all-rounder has clobbered 482 runs at 120.50. He has bettered Bert Sutcliffe's tally of 415 runs from seven innings during the tour of 1949. Sutcliffe had notched a hundred and four fifties on that tour.

109 Mitchell's 109 frustrates the Englishmen

Mitchell extended his rich form in the third Test. The right-hander relished the scoring opportunity by smashing Jack Leach. He smacked the spinner for boundaries at frequent intervals. He clobbered a six toward long-off to bring up his fifth Test fifty and later, his fourth Test hundred. Mitchell is the first Kiwi batter to score successive three hundreds in a series against England.

Third Test How has the third Test panned out?

New Zealand faced a minor hiccup with Tom Latham's dismissal (0) before cruising their way to 329/10. The likes of Will Young, Kane Williamson, and Devon Conway showed promise but failed to convert into fifties. Later, Mitchell chipped in quick 60 runs with Tim Southee for the eighth wicket. For England, Leach chronicled his third Test five-for (5/100), while Broad concluded with 3/62.

Partnership Mitchell-Blundell attain noteworthy feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, no Kiwi pair has scored more runs in a Test series than Mitchell and Blundell. The duo has scored 611 runs amongst themselves, averaging a mouth-dropping 122.20. They have bettered the previous record held by Martin Crowe and Andrew Jones (552), which they attained against Sri Lanka in 1991.