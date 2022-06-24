Sports

Eastbourne International: Petra Kvitova downs Beatriz Haddad Maia, reaches final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 24, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Petra Kvitova has reached Eastbourne final (Photo credit: Twitter/@Petra_Kvitova)

Petra Kvitova ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's run on grass in the semi-finals of Eastbourne International on Friday. Kvitova claimed the first set 7-6 before gaining significant advantage and winning the second 6-4. Haddad Maia came into this match with a 12-match unbeaten run on grass, claiming titles in Nottingham and Birmingham. However, the experienced Kvitova was too hot to handle.

Defeat Defeat for Haddad Maia after 12 successive matches

Haddad Maia had won two successive trophies and was the favorite here at Eastbourne. She now has a 37-13 win-loss record in 2022. Haddad Maia had earlier overcome Kvitova in the round of 32 at the Birmingham Open. However, Kvitova has now leveled the tally in their meetings to 1-1.

Stats Key stats from the match

Kvitova served six aces compared to Haddad Maia's five. She made two double faults as Haddad Maia clocked more (3). Kvitova converted one of the six break points. She won a total of 81 points compared to Haddad Maia's 73. She had 72% win on the first serve as well.

Do you know? 14-13 win-loss record this season for Kvitova

Kvitova is into her maiden final in 2022. She has a 14-13 win-loss record this season. Her quarter-final showings at Miami and Dubai are her previous best results for the year. She will now be aiming to win her 29th singles title.