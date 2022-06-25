Sports

Jonny Bairstow races to 5,000 Test runs: Key stats

Jonny Bairstow races to 5,000 Test runs: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 25, 2022, 04:02 pm 3 min read

Bairstow clocked his 10th Test ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

On Friday, England batter Jonny Bairstow clobbered a 126-ball 130* against New Zealand in the third Test underway at Headingley. The hard-hitter brought up his 10th Test ton. He also shared a herculean 209*-run stand alongside Jamie Overton for the sixth wicket. In the process, Bairstow ran past 5,000 runs in the longest format. We decode his Test stats.

5,000 Bairstow hammers past 5,000 Test runs

Bairstow struck a four toward extra cover to bring up his 5,000 runs in Test cricket. He hit a four down the third man to bring up his 23rd Test fifty and later stamped his 10th hundred in whites. Bairstow hit 21 fours en route to his 126-ball 130*. His valiant knock raced him to 5,092 Test runs at 35.60.

Context Why does this story matter?

As far as Tests are concerned, Bairstow underwent a dull phase between 2019-21.

However, his career seems to have re-energized since the start of the year.

He has amassed 671 runs, averaging a stupendous 61.00.

He has belted those many runs at an eye-grabbing rate of 71.08.

Brendon McCullum, who is the newly appointed head coach, could be anticipated to harness Bairstow's hard-hitting abilities.

Do you know? 24th English batter with over 5,000 Test runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bairstow has become only the 24th batter from England to breach the 5,000-run mark in Tests. He is well in reach of surpassing John Edrich (5,138) and becoming the 23rd-highest run-getter for England in this format.

vs NZ How has Bairstow fared against New Zealand?

NZ have brought out the best of Bairstow in red-ball cricket. The 32-year-old has hammered the Kiwis for 599 runs across eight Tests. He averages 46.07 and has clocked three hundreds and a fifty. At home, Bairstow has raced to 2,753 runs at 36.70. Notably, the middle-order batter is now the second-highest run-getter in ICC WTC 2021-23. He has compiled 895 runs at 44.75.

2022 Bairstow is enjoying red-hot form in 2022

Bairstow has had considerable success over the last six months. He started the year with a rip-roaring ton (113) against Australia at the SCG. He followed with a gritty 140 against West Indies. He clocked his third ton of the year, a blistering 92-ball 136, in the lately concluded Test at Trent Bridge. And now, Bairstow is unbeaten on 130 off 126 deliveries.

Third Test How has the third Test panned out?

The third Test between England and New Zealand is well poised. Resuming Day 2 on 225/5, NZ managed 329, with Daryl Mitchell ending up scoring 109. Jack Leach claimed a fifer. England were rocked early on, being reduced to 55/6. However, Jonny Bairstow (130*) and Craig Overton (89*) helped England rally back. Meanwhile, Trent Boult (3/73) has snared the best figures for the visitors.