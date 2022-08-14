Sports

SA's Duanne Olivier ruled out of Test series versus England

SA's Duanne Olivier ruled out of Test series versus England

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 14, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

Duanne Olivier will miss the upcoming Test series (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa speedster Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England. The pacer has suffered a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear. He sustained the injury during the tour match against England Lions in Canterbury. He is set to return home for rehabilitation as the SA management is yet to name a replacement. Here's more.

Words Here's what the SA team doctor has said

Olivier is facing significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle. "Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle," Proteas team doctor, Dr Hashendra Ramjee said.

Quote Olivier to commence his rehabilitation

"Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team,: he added.

Stats A look at Olivier's Test numbers

In 15 Tests, Olivier has racked up 59 scalps at an average of 21.93. He has managed to take three five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 6/37. He last played a Test against Bangladesh in April 2022. Against England, he has claimed seven wickets in two matches so far at 27.57.

Schedule Schedule of the three-match Test series

The first England-SA Test will be held at Lord's in London, starting August 17. The second Test will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester between August 25 to 29. The third Test match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. The match will start on September 8.