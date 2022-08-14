Sports

Decoding the stats of Simona Halep at US Open

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 14, 2022, 05:26 pm 2 min read

Halep is 20-11 at the US Open (Source: Twitter/@Simona_Halep)

Romania's Simona Halep is set to take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final of the 2022 Canadian Open. The former defeated Jessica Pegula to reach her second final of the season. Halep has won just one WTA title in the ongoing season, the Melbourne Summer Set 1. She would attempt to win her third Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Record Her record at the US Open

Halep has a win-loss record of 20-11 at the US Open. The 30-year-old reached the semi-final in 2015, her best result at the hard-court Slam. She qualified for the quarter-finals in the following edition (2016). The Romanian is yet to go past the fourth round at the US Open ever since. In 2021, Halep lost to Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.

Information Halep's best result at the US Open

Halep's best result at the US Open came in 2015. She defeated Victoria Azarenka to qualify for the semis. However, eventual champion Flavia Pennetta upset Halep in the semis. In 2016, Serena Williams beat Halep in the quarter-finals.

2022 A look at her record in 2022

Halep, who has dropped just one set at the Canadian Open, has a win-loss record of 37-10 this year. She is aiming to win her second title in 2022 and 24th overall. Prior to this tourney, Halep retired midway in the round of 16 at the 2022 Citi Open. Before that, she had made it to the 2022 Wimbledon semis.

Canadian Open Halep reached her 29th WTA 1000 semi-final

Halep reached the Canadian Open semi-finals after defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets She qualified for her 29th career semi-final at a WTA 1000 event. The Romanian has reached the most number of WTA 1000 semis. Serena Williams (26), Agnieszka Radwanska (23), Victoria Azarenka (22), and Maria Sharapova (22) follow Halep on the tally. Halep is 29-9 all-time in WTA 1000 event quarter-finals.