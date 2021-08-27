2021 US Open draw: Here are the key details

All you need to know about the 2021 US Open draw

The draw for the 2021 US Open was released on Thursday. Top seed Novak Djokovic, who will vie for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam win, will begin his campaign against a qualifier. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray will meet for the first time in their careers. Among women, world number one Ashleigh Barty will face the 2010 US Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva.

Djokovic in pursuit of a Calendar-Year Grand Slam

After playing a qualifier, Djokovic could face Kei Nishikori in the third round. The Serbian could also face sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals. The duo met in the Wimbledon final recently. Djokovic has already won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon this year. He aims to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam.

Zverev to face Sam Querrey in first round

Germany's Alexander Zverev would want to continue his terrific run in 2021. He will face the 2017 US Open quarter-finalist Sam Querrey in the opening round. Notably, Querrey is one of nine Americans in Zverev's quarter. Zverev, who recently won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games, could also meet Djokovic in the semi-finals. The German defeated Djokovic in the Tokyo Olympics semis.

Tsitsipas vs Murray: The blockbuster clash!

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas and three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray will lock horns in the blockbuster first-round clash. The duo will play against each other for the first time. Tsitsipas enters the US Open with most match-wins in the season (48). Meanwhile, Murray's injuries have disrupted his progress in recent times. However, he has not suffered a first-round loss since February

2 seed @DaniilMedwed could have to contend with former finalist @cilic_marin, fan favorite @dieschwartzman, or Next Gen @CasperRuud98 in his quarter.

Key first-round clashes in women's singles

In the women's section, top seed Barty will play Vera Zvonareva in the first round in New York. Reigning champion Naomi Osaka will face former US Open junior champion Marie Bouzkova. Aryna Sabalenka opens her campaign against Serbia's Nina Stojanovic. Meanwhile, the 2017 US Open finalists, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens, will square off in a high-voltage first-round encounter.

