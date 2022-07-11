Sports

Novak Djokovic wins his 64th Big Title: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 11, 2022, 06:25 pm 2 min read

Former world number one Novak Djokovic clinched a record-breaking seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a thrilling final. The Serbian sealed his 21st Grand Slam honor, now the second-most after that of Rafael Nadal (22). Notably, Djokovic has now extended his Big Titles lead to 64. He is now five ahead of long-time rival Nadal in this regard.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per ATP, a 'Big Title' is a trophy that includes Grand Slams, Nitto ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, or an Olympic singles gold medal.

Djokovic now tops this tally with 64 Big Titles.

The likes of Nadal (59) and Roger Federer (54) follow Djokovic, respectively.

Notably, Nadal won two of them earlier this year, at the French Open and the Australian Open.

Numbers Breaking down Djokovic's numbers

Djokovic has won the Big Titles 64 times, competing at 207 events, which accounts to one victory for every 3.2 events played. Besides securing 21 major titles, Djokovic has won the ATP Finals five times. Earlier this year, the Serbian clinched a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 title at the Italian Open. Djokovic has competed at this stage 122 times.

Information How have Nadal and Federer fared?

Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam and 36 Masters 1000 titles as well as one Olympic gold. He hasn't won the ATP Finals (10 attempts). Meanwhile, Federer owns 20 major titles. He has claimed six ATP Finals titles and 28 Masters 1000 titles.

Title Seventh Wimbledon title for Djokovic

Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Kyrgios. He is only behind Federer, who owns a record eight titles in the grass-court Slam. Meanwhile, Djokovic has won the Wimbledon crown for the fourth straight year. Besides winning the tournament in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022, he was crowned champion in 2011, 2014, and 2015. Federer and Bjorn Borg have won five consecutive titles.

Streak Djokovic is unbeaten in 28 Wimbledon matches

Djokovic entered 2022 Wimbledon as the favorite. Last year, the Serbian clinched his 20th Grand Slam title after beating Matteo Berrettini in the final. Djokovic is now unbeaten in 28 Wimbledon matches. He last lost a match in 2017 when Tomas Berdych beat him in the quarter-final. Djokovic also became the sixth man (Open Era) to reach four consecutive Wimbledon finals.