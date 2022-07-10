Sports

Novak Djokovic captures 21st major title at Wimbledon: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 10, 2022, 09:42 pm

Djokovic wins a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon title (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic won a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 men's singles final. With a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Kyrgios, the 35-year-old claimed his 21st Grand Slam title, now the second-most after that of Spain's Rafael Nadal (22). Djokovic now has the joint-second-most Wimbledon titles with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Djokovic won a total of 131 points and 46 winners in the match. Kyrgios smashed as many as 29 aces, while Djokovic served 15. Djokovic won 82% points (61/74) on the first serve and 61% points (27/44) on the second. The Serbian won 59% (20/34) of the net points. Both the players recoded seven double faults, while the Australian registered 33 unforced errors.

Djokovic 2022 Wimbledon: A look at Djokovic's journey

Djokovic reached his 32nd Grand Slam final after defeating Cameron Norrie in four sets. He became the first man to reach as many major finals in the Open Era, surpassing Roger Federer (31). Earlier in the tournament, Djokovic overcame Kwon Soon-woo (first round), Thanasi Kokkinakis (second round), Miomir Kecmanovic (third round), Tim van Rijthoven (fourth round), and Jannik Sinner (quarter-final).

Titles Fourth consecutive Wimbledon title for Djokovic

As stated, Djokovic has won his seventh Wimbledon title. He is only behind Federer, who owns a record eight titles in the grass-court Slam. Meanwhile, Djokovic has won the Wimbledon crown for the fourth straight year. Besides winning the tournament in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022, he was crowned champion in 2011, 2014, and 2015. Federer and Bjorn Borg have won five consecutive titles.

Do you know? Djokovic had attained this feat

Djokovic became the sixth man in the Open Era to reach four consecutive finals at Wimbledon after Borg, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Sampras, and Federer. He became the third man (Open Era) to reach the Wimbledon final after turning 35, after Ken Rosewall and Federer.

Streak Wimbledon: Djokovic extends his unbeaten streak to 28

Although Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open this year, Djokovic entered Wimbledon as the favorite. Last year, the latter clinched a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title after beating Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final. With a 21st major title, Djokovic is now unbeaten in 28 Wimbledon matches. He last lost a match in 2017 when Tomas Berdych beat him in the quarter-final.

Numbers A look at notable numbers

As per Opta, Djokovic lost the opening set in three consecutive matches on grass for the third time after 2005-2006 (vs Garcia Lopez, Sebastien Grosjean, Alexander Waske, Jan Hernych) and 2006-2007 (vs Mikhail Youzhny, Mario Ancic, Robert Kendrick). Meanwhile, Kyrgios is the fourth player to win the opening set in his first three matches against Djokovic after Gilles Simon, Jo Wilfried Tsonga, and Federer.

Kyrgios 2022 Wimbledon: How did Kyrgios fare?

Kyrgios claimed a first-round win over Paul Jubb in five sets. He defeated Filip Krajinovic in straight sets. The former knocked out Stefanos Tsitsipas, recording just his third win against a Top 10 opponent (majors) since 2015 Wimbledon. Kyrgios overcame Brandon Nakashima and Cristian Garin thereafter. The Australian qualified for his maiden Grand Slam final, with Rafael Nadal pulling out ahead of the semi-final.

Do you know? Kyrgios unlocks these achievements

Kyrgios became the first Australian man to qualify for Wimbledon final since Mark Philippoussis in 2003. With a third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, the former claimed just his third win over a Top 10 opponent since the third round of 2015 Wimbledon.