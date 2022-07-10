Sports

Formula 1, Charles Leclerc wins the Austrian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 10, 2022

Leclerc has won the 2022 Austrian GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@F1)

Charles Leclerc has won the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, staying ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Notably, he passed the Dutchman on three counts and dominated the race. Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton took third place. British GP winner Carlos Sainz was on course to finish top two but an engine failure with 14 laps to go derailed his race. Here's more.

Composure Leclerc keeps his composure to fend off Verstappen

The final 10 laps was difficult for Leclerc with a sticking throttle. Verstappen threatened from behind but credit to the Ferrari driver for maintaining the lead. Leclerc kept his composure and drove well despite the sticking throttle affecting the gearbox. Leclerc cut Verstappen's championship lead to 38 points. He has now surpassed Sergio Perez to be second.

Hamilton Hamilton collects his 186th podium finish

This is the third successive third-place finish for Hamilton this season. He has now raced to 186 career podium finishes in Formula 1. All of his podium finishes this season have been third places. Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton's finishes this season reads as 3rd, 10th, 4th, 13th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 4th, 3rd, 3rd, and 3rd. Notably, Hamilton had finished fourth in Austria last year.

Verstappen 68th podium finish for Verstappen

Verstappen collected his 68th podium finish. Verstappen, who has won six races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, and he Canadian GP - couldn't stop a resurgent Leclerc. He has enjoyed eight podium finishes (also third in Monaco). Verstappen is a three-time winner here in Austria and had claimed first position last season.