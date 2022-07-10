Sports

England vs India, 3rd T20I: Jos Buttler elects to bat

England are 2-0 down in the series (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Having pocketed the series 2-0, India will eye for a whitewash when they face England in the third T20I on Sunday. Rohit Sharma will be a happy skipper so far with the boxes ticked. England captain Jos Buttler needs his side to fire and end the series on a better mood. Buttler has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app (paid subscription). It's a batter-friendly venue boasting an average first innings total of 160. Pacers can be backed to be more influential than spinners. Sides batting first have won seven of the 12 matches here.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Rohit Sharma has stacked up 372 runs against England at 37.20. He has a hundred and two fifties. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed 17 wickets in T20Is played this year. He averages a mere 16.29. Jos Buttler has amassed 2,144 T20I runs while striking at 140.86. Liam Livingstone has smashed 300 T20I runs while striking at over 150. He has also pocketed 12 wickets.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

India have a 12-9 win-loss record against England in this format. Interestingly, India have been triumphant in their last four T20I series versus England. Team India has also won four successive T20I series (bilateral) versus the Three Lions.

England Two changes for the hosts

Two changes for England as Philip Salt comes in at number four, besides Reece Topley coming back. England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

India Four changes for Team India

India have made four changes. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, and Shreays are in. They replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya. India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi