2022 Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur thrashes Diane Parry in third round

Jabeur reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second consecutive year

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur thrashed Diane Parry to advance to the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday. The former claimed a 6-2, 6-3 win to reach this stage in the grass-court tournament for the second consecutive year. Her opponent Parry was one of seven teenagers in the main draw this year. However, she was the first to reach the third round on her Wimbledon debut.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Jabeur won a total of 63 points and 22 winners in the match. He smashed four aces, while Parry served two. The former won 86% points (19/22) on the first serve and 60% points (12/20) on the second. Moreover, she won 51% (32/63) of the break points. Besides, Parry recoded two double faults and 23 unforced errors.

Form Jabeur has been on a roll

Jabeur now has a 33-9 win-loss record in 2022. Earlier this year, she claimed her second grass-court singles title after winning the German Open. Last year, she became the first Arab woman to claim a WTA Tour singles title by winning the Birmingham lawns. She is the third player to claim multiple WTA titles this season, having won in Madrid too.

Information Wimbledon: A look at Jabeur's runs so far

Before this tie, Jabeur handed qualifier Katarzyna Kawa a crushing defeat (6-4, 6-0). The former overcame Mirjam Bjorklund in the opening round in just 54 minutes. It remains the shortest completed match of the tournament so far.