Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses 3,000 ODI runs: Key stats

Jul 01, 2022

India beat Sri Lanka in the 1st ODi (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

On Friday, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed the 3,000-run mark in ODIs, She achieved the milestone in the first ODI between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, being held in Pallekele. Harmanpreet scored a match-winning 63-ball 44 for India as they chased down a target of 172. Here we decode the ODI stats of Harmanpreet.

Match How did the match pan out?

SL lost wickets at frequent intervals and managed 171 after electing to bat. A crucial 47-run stand between de Silva and Anushka Sanjeewani saw the hosts rack up runs in the middle overs. India Women too faced hurdles in what seemed like an easy run-chase. Inoka Ranaweera's four-fer brought the Lankans back into the game. However, the visitors' tail-enders eventually got the job done.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Mithali Raj having retired, the onus now shifts to Harmanpreet for carrying India. She has enough experience under her belt.

Getting to 3,000 runs is a special achievement.

Against the Lankans, Harmanpreet batted well to make sure India got the job done in a low-scoring affair.

She added a crucial fifty-plus stand alongside Harleen Deol.

The knock will give Harmanpreet lots of confidence.

ODis Second Indian woman batter to score 3,000 ODI runs

Against Sri Lanka Women, Harmanpreet scored an important 44, hitting three fours. In 119 ODI matches, Harmanpreet has raced to 3,026 runs at 35.60. She has piled up four centuries and 15 fifties with the best score of 171* and a strike rate of 71.36. Notably, she is now the second Indian cricketer to smash 3,000-plus ODI runs after Mithali (7,805).

Information Harmanpreet's performance against Sri Lanka Women

In 14 matches against Sri Lanka Women, Harmanpreet has racked up a total of 225 runs at 22.50. She has managed to slam just one fifty. Notably, the 44-run effort is her highest score on Lankan soil against the hosts.