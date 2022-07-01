Sports

Australia outplay SL: Decoding the ICC World Test Championship table

Written by V Shashank Jul 01, 2022, 06:18 pm 3 min read

Australia are yet to lose a Test in the ongoing WTC cycle (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia stamped a 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the first of two-match Test series. The match concluded on Day 3, with SL folding on 113 and setting a meek 10-run target for the visitors. Top-placed Australia (77.78) have gained a decent lead in the WTC standings. SL (47.62) have plunged to the sixth spot. Here's the latest ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table.

AUS vs SL Australia run riot in Galle

Australia folded SL on 212 after being put to bowl. Spinners Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson overpowered the hosts as they claimed eight wickets among themselves. Niroshan Dickwella's quick-fire 58 stood out for SL. In response, fifties from Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja helped Australia (321) take a 109-run lead. Aussie spinners bossed the show and led the way for an emphatic triumph.

Australia Australia advance further in the WTC standings

Australia have bettered their points percentage from 75 to 77.78. They have six wins and three draws across three Test series. Notably, they are yet to lose a Test in the concurrent WTC cycle. It started with a 4-0 win in the Ashes, followed by a 1-0 win in Pakistan. And now, they have gained a crucial 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka.

SL Sri Lanka falter to sixth place in WTC standings

SL's points percentage has taken a massive beating from 55.56 to 47.62. They are seated sixth, having claimed three wins, three losses, and a draw. They are underway in their fourth Test series in the 2021-23 cycle. Next, SL will face the Aussies in the decisive Test in Galle, starting July 8. Then, they will host Pakistan (two Tests) and tour NZ (two Tests).

SA, IND SA, India stay unmoved

Second-placed SA (71.43) have collected five wins and two losses across three Test series. They will tour England (three Tests), host WI (two Tests), and visit Australia (three Tests). Meanwhile, third-placed India (58.33) have six wins, two draws, and three losses. They are currently playing the fifth and final Test versus England. Later, India will tour Bangladesh (two Tests) and host Australia (four Tests).

PAK, WI Pakistan, WI afloat in the middle

Pakistan (52.38), seated fourth, have snared three wins, two losses, and as many draws. They will tour SL (two Tests) followed by hosting England (three Tests) and NZ (two Tests). WI (50.00) are now the fifth-placed side on the WTC table. They have mustered four wins, three losses, and two draws. They will tour SA and Australia for two Tests each.

England England better their position in ICC WTC Standings

England (28.89) have gained a spot after the recent three-match series against NZ. They occupy the seventh position in the latest standings. They have four wins, seven losses, and four draws in the ongoing cycle. Post the ongoing Edgbaston Test, England will host SA (three Tests) and then travel to Pakistan for three Tests scheduled in November-December.

NZ What is New Zealand's position after England series?

New Zealand, who were the inaugural WTC champions, have stooped to the eighth spot in the standings after the 3-0 whitewash against England. They have a points percentage of 25.93. The Kiwis have won two Tests, besides losing six and drawing one. They will tour Pakistan (two Tests) in December later this year and host Sri Lanka (two Tests) in March 2023.

Information Bangladesh languish at the bottom

Bangladesh saw a dip in their points percentage from 14.81 to 13.33 post the 2-0 defeat versus WI. They have one win, eight losses, and a draw across five series. They will be gearing up to host India for two Tests in November.