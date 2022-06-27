Sports

Kemar Roach becomes sixth WI bowler with 250 Test wickets

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 27, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Kemar Roach races to 252 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies pace spearhead Kemar Roach scripted history on Day 3 of the ongoing 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia. He scalped his 250th Test wicket to enter an elite list of bowlers. Roach has become the sixth WI bowler to achieve this feat. We list out the records broken by him.

Milestone Roach enters an elite club

Roach became only the sixth bowler from West Indies to reach the 250-wicket mark in Test cricket. He has joined a number of West Indian greats on the elite tally. The list includes Courtney Walsh (519), Curtly Ambrose (405), Malcolm Marshall (376), Lance Gibbs (309), and Joel Garner (259). Roach left behind WI legend Michael Holding (249) in terms of Test wickets.

Information Roach took 73 Tests to take 250 wickets

Roach scalped his 250th wicket in 73 Test matches, the slowest among West Indies bowlers. The top five bowlers on the list are Marshall (53), Garner (57), Ambrose (58), Gibbs (62), and Courtney Walsh (70).

Feat First WI bowler with 250 Test wickets (post 2000)

Roach is the only bowler from West Indies to have snapped up 250 Test wickets in the last 26 years. He became the first West Indian player to reach the feat since Ambrose. The latter registered his 250th Test wicket in February 1995. Interestingly, Roach made his international debut 14 years after the former speedster achieved this distinction.

Task Roach set to surpass Joel Garner's record

Roach reached the historic landmark in the second innings after dismissing Tamim Iqbal. The Bangladesh opener misjudged a full-length delivery from Roach before getting caught behind by Joshua Da Silva. Nevertheless, Roach has now snapped up 252 wickets at an average of 26.75. He is all set to eclipse legend Joel Garner, who has 259 Test scalps to his name.

Do you know? Most Test wickets in first innings since January 2017

Roach has taken the most number of Test wickets in the first innings since January 2017. He owns 66 wickets at an incredible average of 23.19. England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad follow Roach with 59 wickets each.