Sports

ENG vs IND: Mayank Agarwal called up for Edgbaston Test

ENG vs IND: Mayank Agarwal called up for Edgbaston Test

Written by V Shashank Jun 27, 2022, 12:35 pm 3 min read

Mayank Agarawal averages 18.57 in Tests played this year (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Top-order batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's squad for the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston, starting July 1. Agarwal replaces skipper Rohit Sharma after the latter returned COVID-19 positive on Sunday. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mayank left for England on Monday and will join the squad later this evening. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mayank was initially left out of India's Test squad for the decisive Test.

However, KL Rahul's groin injury and Rohit's recovery status have brought him to notice.

As per the government rules, Mayank won't have to undergo quarantine and will be available for play immediately.

Mayank, however, hasn't played a Test in England before.

Plus, he has been battling a poor run of form.

2022 Mayank's numbers in Tests in 2022

Mayank has had poor returns in the Tests played this year. He has averaged an abysmal 18.57 and compiled 130 runs from four Tests. His scores read 26, 23, 15, 7, 33, 4, and 22. The 31-year-old last played a Test against Sri Lanka in March. On account of his shoddy run, Mayank was dropped at first for the one-off Test versus the Englishmen.

IPL 2022 Nightmarish run for Mayank in IPL 2022

Unfortunately, Mayank's struggle for runs continued even in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. He led the Punjab Kings in the season. It was his maiden attempt at leading a franchise in the cash-rich tourney. Averaging a deplorable 16.33, Mayank amassed 196 runs while striking at 122.50. PBKS eventually finished at the sixth spot, with seven wins and as many defeats.

Career How has Mayank's Test career panned out?

Since making his debut in 2018, Mayank has made 21 Test appearances. He has amassed 1,488 runs at 41.33. He has four hundreds and six fifties, with the best score of 243 against Bangladesh. He has aggregated the bulk of his runs (475) against the Proteas, averaging 47.50. Mayank is yet to face England in the longest format.

Captaincy Bumrah set to lead India at Edgbaston

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead India in the coveted Test at Edgbaston. Notably, he will become the first pacer since Kapil Dev (1987) to captain India in Test cricket. He had a stupendous run during the four matches played in the England series. Averaging a mere 20.83, the seamer had scalped 18 wickets with the best figures of 5/64.

India India lead the series 2-1

India would likely miss the services of captain Rohit in the Edgbaston Test. He had earlier taken over reins from Virat Kohli, who helped India gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series last year. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw before India claimed a 151-run win at Lord's England bounced back at Headingley, while India won the Oval Test.