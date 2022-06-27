Sports

West Indies vs Bangladesh, Day 3: Report and key stats

West Indies reduced Bangladesh to 118/6 on Day 3 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies humbled Bangladesh during Day 3 of the second Test in Gros Islet. Resuming from 340/5, the hosts steered their way to 408. Kyle Mayers (146) was the show-stopper for the Windies. For Bangladesh, Khaled Ahmed (5/106) wound up with career-best figures. Later, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph ran down the visitors' line-up. Bangladesh (132/6) now trail by 42 runs.

Roach 250 Test wickets for Roach

Roach was all over the visitors in the second innings. The veteran seamer concluded the day with the best figures for the Windies (3/32). As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced past 250 Test scalps (252) at 26.75. He is now the sixth-highest wicket-taker for Windies in Tests. He steered clear of Michael Holding (249). Versus Bangladesh, Roach now has 44 Test scalps at 20.29.

146 Mayers stands tall with a valiant 146

Mayers was denied his second score of 150 and more in whites. The southpaw was trumped by an off-cutter from Khaled which he flicked to mid-wicket. It was his second Test ton. He hit 18 fours and two sixes en route to 146 off 208 deliveries. Versus Bangladesh, Mayers has raced to 414 Test runs at 82.80. He now has 817 runs at 38.90.

5/106 Maiden five-wicket haul for Khaled

Khaled made the most of the conditions in Gros Islet as he racked up his maiden five-for in Test. That comprised the wicket of a dangerous-looking Mayers. He got his fifth wicket of the innings, bowling an away delivery that edged Joseph and carried to the keeper. Khaled now has 10 scalps in West Indies at 19.20. He now has 19 Test scalps.

Bangladesh Bangladesh in a spot of bother

Bangladesh lost wickets frequently to be left reeling at 118/6 at 33.1 overs. Tamim Iqbal went after an expansive shot, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy threw up his wicket after hitting two back-to-back fours. Anamul Haque and Litton Das were out LBW. Later, Joseph got an edge over Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan. Nurul Hasan (16*) is joined by Mehidy Hasan (0*).