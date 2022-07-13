Sports

Andy Murray equals Boris Becker's record on grass: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 13, 2022, 03:35 pm 2 min read

Andy Murray beat Sam Querrey at Hall of Fame Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@LTA)

Andy Murray has reached the second round at Hall of Fame Open after beating Sam Querrey in straights sets. Murray claimed a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Querry in this grass-court event. Murray, who has improved to a 6-2 record on grass this season, has gone on to equal Boris Becker's tally of 116-25 on grass. Here are the key details.

Context Why does this story matter?

This was Murray's first match here since 2006 and he fared well in difficult conditions after having dropped serve in the opening game.

The Briton stood tall and got the job done in style. Having been hampered by injuries over the last few years, Murray is now back to enjoying his tennis.

And to match Becker's record is something he will enjoy.

Information Key stats of the match

Murray served five aces in the match, compared to two from his opponent. Querrey made five double faults as Murray committed two. Murray had 68% win on the first serve and converted six out of the six break points. He also won 64 points.

Rankings Joint-seventh in terms of percentage wins

Murray has moved into joint-seventh place in Open Era grass-court win percentage according to ATP Stats. He has a 116-25 record on the surface, an identical mark to that of former tennis legend Becker. Murray has a win percentage of .823. The two players are ranked joint-seventh in terms of win percentage (min 100 matches).

Players Federer has the best win percentage

Swiss maestro Roger Federer leads the show with a record of 192-29 (.869). He is followed by John McEnroe - 121-20 (.858). 2022 Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic is tied alongside McEnroe with a tally of 121-20 (.858). Rod Laver is next with a 95-17 (.848) record. Pete Sampras has a record of 101-20 (.835) and is ahead of Jimmy Connors - 185-38 (.830).

Info Murray has reached two finals this year

Murray had crashed out of the second round at 2022 Wimbledon. Prior to that, he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final. His only other finale appearance came in January at the Sydney International. Next up for Murray is Max Purcell, who beat Adrian Mannarino in three sets (6-3, 1-6, 7-5).

Do you know? Murray improves to an 8-2 record over Querrey

With this win, Murray has an 8-2 win-loss record against Querrey in their head-to-head meetings. Notably, the pair had last met at 2017 Wimbledon, with Querrey winning that quarter-final match in five sets.