ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah claims top spot among bowlers

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 13, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

Bumrah registered bowling figures of 6/19 in the 1st ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has become the number one bowler in the ICC ODI Rankings (bowling). The right-arm seamer claimed the top spot after his magnificent performance (6/19) against England in the second ODI at The Oval. Bumrah jumped five spots to trump New Zealand pacer Trent Boult in the rankings. Bumrah's compatriot Mohammed Shami also rose in the bowling rankings.

Rankings Bumrah overtakes Boult!

Bumrah now holds the top spot in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings with a total of 718 rating points. Boult follows Bumrah with 712 points. Notably, Bumrah and Boult are the only bowlers to have collected over 700 points in the rankings. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has slipped to third (681), while England's Chris Woakes dropped four places to seventh (673).

Performance Bumrah was on fire against England

Bumrah was the chief architect of India's win in the first ODI against England. He registered bowling figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs, the third-best for India in ODI cricket after Stuart Binny (6/4 vs Bangladesh, 2014) and Anil Kumble (6/12 vs WI, 1993). Bumrah conceded just nine runs in his first five overs before returning to take his second ODI five-wicket haul.

Information Third Indian bowler to reach this landmark

As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah became only the third Indian bowler after Javagal Srinath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to scalp four wickets for India in the first 10 overs of an ODI match. Bumrah dismissed Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Liam Livingstone in this phase.

Do you know? Bumrah and Afridi share this feat

Interestingly, Bumrah has become one of only two bowlers in the top five of the ICC ODI and Test Rankings. He occupies the third spot among Test bowlers. Besides, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is fourth among bowlers in the Test Rankings.

Others What about other Indian players?

Shami, who shared the new ball with Bumrah at The Oval against England, rose three places to the 23rd spot in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings. He grabbed figures worth 3/31 and became the fastest Indian to attain 150 wickets in ODIs. Despite scoring an unbeaten 76, Indian captain Rohit Sharma remains at fourth. His batting partner Shikhar Dhawan moved to the 12th spot.