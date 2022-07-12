Sports

Team India thrashes England in 1st ODI: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 12, 2022, 09:27 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma slammed his 45th ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India thrashed England in the first game of the three-ODI series at the Kennington Oval. The Men in Blue comfortably chased down 111, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan getting them home. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami worked in tandem to decimate the England batting line-up. India have claimed their first-ever 10-wicket win against England in ODIs. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

England were off to a horrible start as Bumrah and Shami made the most of the overcast conditions. The duo reduced to hosts to 17/4. Jason Roy, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes recorded ducks, while Bumrah ended Jonny Bairstow's 20-ball stay. Although Buttler chipped in with a rescuing 30, England managed 110. Rohit (76*) and Dhawan (31*) powered India to a one-sided win.

Feat Fastest Indian bowler to 150 ODI wickets

Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to complete 150 wickets in 50-over cricket. He reached the landmark in his 80th ODI. This record was previously held by former Indian seamer Ajit Agarkar, who took 97 matches. Overall, Shami is the joint-third-fastest to this milestone with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Mitchell Starc (77) and Saqlain Mushtaq (78) occupy the top two spots.

Information Another feat for Shami

As per Cricbuzz, Shami has taken the fewest balls (4,071) by an Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets. Overall, he is only behind Starc (3,857), Ajantha Mendis (4,029), Saqlain (4,035), and Rashid (4,040) on the list.

Five-for Second ODI five-wicket haul for Bumrah

Bumrah was on fire in his opening spell. He gave away no freebies to England's top-order batters. The right-arm seamer dismissed their top three in quick succession. Bumrah conceded just nine runs in his first five overs, delivering two maiden overs. He also dismissed Liam Livingstone in this spell. Bumrah returned to complete his second ODI five-for before claiming a sixth wicket.

Records Other records broken by Bumrah

Bumrah registered bowling figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs, the third-best for India in ODI cricket after Stuart Binny (6/4 vs Bangladesh, 2014) and Anil Kumble (6/12 vs WI, 1993). As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah has become only the third Indian bowler after Javagal Srinath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to pocket four wickets for India in the first 10 overs in an ODI.

Partnership Dhawan, Rohit complete 5,000 opening partnership runs

During the run-chase, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma completed 5,000 partnership runs for the opening wicket in ODIs. They became the fourth opening pair and second from India to reach this landmark. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (6,609) lead the list. Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden follow the Indian pair (5,372). WI's Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes own 5,150 opening partnership runs.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

England's 110 is their lowest total in ODI cricket against India (Previous lowest: 125 in Jaipur, 2006). This is the first time that seamers have picked all 10 wickets in the first innings of an ODI for India. Bumrah's 6/19 are the best ODI figures by an Indian bowler in England. Rohit slammed his 45th ODI half-century and 250th six in the format.