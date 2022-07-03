Sports

India thrash Northamptonshire in 2nd T20 warm-up: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 03, 2022, 11:46 pm 3 min read

Dinesh Karthik cracked a 26-ball 34 (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

India clinched a thriller 10-run win over Northamptonshire in the second T20 warm-up match on Sunday. The quartet Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshal Patel ran riot in Northampton. For the hosts, Emilio Gay (22) and Saif Zaib were the only positives on the scoring front. Earlier, Harshal's mouth-dropping 54 had powered India to 149/8 in 20 overs. Here are the stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Northamptonshire reduced India to 8/3 after electing to bowl first. Dinesh Karthik and Venkatesh Iyer steadied their ship. An unexpected onslaught from Harshal (54) saw the visitors reach a comfortable total. Pacer Brandon Glover (3/33) was the pick of the bowlers for Northamptonshire. Later on, Indian bowlers pulled the game back with timely dismissals to boss the show.

26-ball 34 DK unleashes a batting masterclass

Karthik came to the rescue with India three down in powerplay. He bashed a crucial 26-ball 34, hitting three fours and one six. He belted at a rate of 130.77. DK's scores since his T20I return read: 1*(2), 30*(21), 6(8), 55(27), 5*(4), 0(1), 7*(7), and 34(26). He was also adjudged as the Player of the Match in the fourth T20I versus SA.

Samson Golden duck for Samson

Sanju Samson was dismissed on the first delivery of the innings. He would be raring to get back to scoring ways in the T20Is versus England. Samson had clobbered a crucial 38(30) in the first warm-up T20 against Derbyshire. Prior to that, the right-hander had slammed a juicy 77 in the series decider against Ireland. It was his maiden fifty in this format.

Duo Suryakumar, Tripathi falter in the second T20

Suryakumar Yadav had bashed a match-winning 36* in a run-chase in the last T20. However, the talented batter failed to open his account in this fixture. Rahul Tripathi, who was playing his first competitive game since IPL 2022, edged Glover straight to the keeper (7). Although a warm-up duel, a lot was expected from Tripathi, given he battered truckload of runs in IPL.

36-ball 54 Harshal dazzles with an out-of-the-box exhibition

Harshal took his time before freeing his arms. He started belting the opposition from the 17th over mark. The right-hander slammed 16 runs off Freddie Heldreich. He followed with three fours off Glover. Harshal wasn't done yet, as he dispatched two sixes in the final over. He raced to 54 off 36 deliveries, striking at 150.00. He hit five fours and three sixes.

Bowlers Indian bowlers put up an all-round show

Avesh (2/16) sizzled with the new ball as he pocketed figures worth 2/16. He was wicket-less in the last fixture but made the opportunity count this time around. Arshdeep (2/29) and Prasidh (1/27) were spot on with their lengths. Chahal (2/25) chimed in with crucial dismissals of Nathan Buck (14) and Glover (15). Harshal (2/23) did a terrific job on the wicket-taking front too.