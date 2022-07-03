Sports

Formula 1, Carlos Sainz wins the British GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 03, 2022, 10:26 pm 3 min read

The 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix started on a chaotic note with car collisions and then ended superbly as the last few laps saw twists and turns. Carlos Sainz finished top of the pile to win the race. Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez finished second above Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Charles Leclerc lost momentum to finish fourth. Championship leader Max Verstappen finished seventh.

Sainz 12th podium finish and maiden race win for Sainz

Sainz has won his maiden F1 race, besides collecting a 12th podium finish and sixth this season. Sainz started the season by claiming second place in Bahrain before finishing third at the Saudi Arabian GP. He earned three more podium finishes (3rd in Miami, 2nd in Monaco, and 2nd in Canada). Sainz has moved up to fourth in the 2022 Driver standings.

Hamilton Hamilton collects his 185th podium finish

This is the second successive third-place finish for Hamilton this season. He has now raced to 185 career podium finishes. All of his podium finishes this season have been third places. Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton's finishes this season reads as 3rd, 10th, 4th, 13th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 4th, 3rd, and 3rd. Notably, Hamilton had won the race here in Britain last year.

Standings Verstappen and Perez lead the show

Verstappen collected six points and has raced to 181. His team-mate Perez collected 18 points and is second with 147 on board. Charles Leclerc is third, having collected 12 points here and 138 overall. Sainz has leapfrogged Russell (111) to be fourth in the standings (127). Hamilton follows suit with 93 points. McLaren's Lando Norris is seventh, having collected 58 points.

Do you know? Key numbers for Perez

Red Bull's Sergio Perez collected his sixth podium finish of the 2022 F1 season. This is his maiden podium finish at the British GP. Perez also collected his 21st career podium finish.

Zhou Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu sees his car flip upside down

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu saw his car flip upside down during the collision on the opening corner of the race. The car slid towards the barriers before colliding with the tyre wall and flipped over with the Chinese driver trapped inside. Mercedes driver George Russell's car was clipped by Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly and this caused the crash.

Update Both Zhou and Albon haven't sustained serious injury

Zhou and Albon are both said to be conscious and being taken to the Silverstone medical centre following a first-lap collision. The FIA later confirmed that neither driver had sustained serious injury. Albon had been taken by helicopter to nearby Coventry Hospital for precautionary checks. Zhou remained under observation in the medical centre and Russell was also checked over and declared fit.

Information A look at the 2022 Constructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull are top with 328 points. Ferrari are second with 265 points. Mercedes are third with 204 points. McLaren are fourth with 73 points. Alpine are fifth with 67 and lead Alfa Romeo (51).