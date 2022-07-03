Sports

Wimbledon: Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic reach mixed doubles quarter-finals

Written by V Shashank Jul 03, 2022, 09:32 pm 2 min read

Mate Pavic and Sania Mirza were handed a walkover in second round

Sixth-seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic have progressed into the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the Wimbledon. The Indo-Croatian duo was handed a walkover in the round of 16 by Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig on Sunday. Earlier, they had beaten Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze and Spain's David Vega Hernandez 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) in the opening round. Here are further details.

AO Mirza exited in mixed doubles quarter-finals at Australian Open

Mirza had a dominating start alongside two-time mixed doubles winner, Rajeev Ram, in the 2022 Australian Open. The Indo-American duo breezed past Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic 6-3, 7-6(3). They bested the wildcard duo of Ellen Perez and Matwe Middlekoop 7-6(8), 6-4. However, their run came to an end in the quarters, as they lost to eventual winners Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler.

Quarters Four-time quarter-finalist in mixed doubles

Mirza is a three-time former quarter-finalist in mixed doubles at Wimbledon. She had reached the last eight in 2011, 2013, and 2015. It would be her fourth quarter-finals appearance in this tourney. Mirza and Pavic will face either the Brazilian duo of Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia or the Australian-Canadian pair of John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Doubles First-round exit in 2022 Wimbledon doubles

Mirza had suffered a first-round exit alongside Czech Lucie Hradecka in the women's doubles edition of Wimbledon on June 29. The duo lost in three sets to Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 4-6, 2-6. Mirza is competing in her last edition of Wimbledon. The 35-year-old will bid adieu to the sport after this season.

Sania Most successful tennis player from India

Sania is the most successful female tennis player from India. She is a three-time champion in women's doubles (Wimbledon and US Open in 2015; 2016 Australian Open). She is also a three-time winner in mixed doubles (2009 AO, 2012 French Open, and 2014 US Open). She emerged as the first Indian woman to hold the number one ranking (either singles or doubles).