Wimbledon: Interesting facts about the grass-court Grand Slam

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 20, 2022, 07:13 pm 3 min read

Novak Djokovic will enter as the defending champion (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

The 135th edition of the men's Wimbledon Championships will be underway on June 27. A total of 128 men and as many women will compete for titles (singles). Former world number one Novak Djokovic will enter the grass-court Grand Slam as the defending champion. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek would be the top seed (women's singles). Here, we look at some interesting facts about Wimbledon.

History Oldest Grand Slam event

Wimbledon is the oldest Grand Slam event in the world. It was established at the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club over a century ago (in 1877). It is the only Grand Slam played on grass. The courts are sown with 100% perennial Ryegrass. During World War II, a bomb hit the center ground, which led to massive destruction.

Grass Only major to be played on grass

It is to be noted that Wimbledon is the only remaining major played on grass courts. Interestingly, all Grand Slam events, except the French Open, were once played on grass. The US Open shifted to green clay in 1975 before moving to hard courts. Meanwhile, the Australian Open moved to hard courts in 1988. The French Open is still played on clay courts.

Matches Longest Wimbledon match

In 2010, John Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut in a tie that lasted 11 hours and five minutes. The 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, 70-68 win is the longest-ever Wimbledon match. In 2019, Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final to defend his title. The Serbian won 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12 after four hours and 57 minutes. It remains the longest Wimbledon final.

Winners The Cup and the Dish

The men's singles Wimbledon champion receives a silver-gilt cup. They have been awarded the same since 1887. Meanwhile, the women's singles champion is presented with the 'Venus Rosewater Dish', with figures from mythology inscribed on it. Winners of the other events are presented with the silver cup. The trophies are presented to the champions by the 'Duke of Kent'.

Code Wimbledon has a strict dress code!

Unlike other Grand Slams, Wimbledon has a strict rule about the dress code. It is compulsory for a player to wear white from top to bottom. The umpire can ask the players to change if they do not meet the dress code. In 2013, Roger Federer was asked to change his shoes because it had an orange sole.

Do you know? Junior and senior Wimbledon singles titles

As many as four men have won both junior and senior Wimbledon singles titles. They are Bjorn Borg, Pat Cash, Stefan Edberg, and Roger Federer. A total of six women have achieved this feat (Ashleigh Barty, Karen Hantze, Ann Haydon, Martina Hingis, and Amelie Mauresmo).