Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Canadian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 20, 2022, 03:12 am 3 min read

Verstappen has won the Canadian GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

2022 Formula 1 leaders Red Bull saw Max Verstappen emerge triumphant at the Canadian Grand Prix. He finished ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. Notably, Lewis Hamilton claimed third place and a second podium in the 2022 F1 season. Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell took fourth place and was ahead of Charles Leclerc. Sergio Perez of Red Bull had to retire. Here's more.

Verstappen 67th podium finish for Verstappen

This was Verstappen's 26th GP win of his career. He also claimed his 67th podium finish. Verstappen has won six races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, and now the Canadian GP. He has enjoyed seven podium finishes (also third in Monaco). This is Verstappen's maiden win in Canada and a second podium finish.

Mercedes Russell maintains consistency; Hamilton finishes third

Russell has finished in the top five at every race this season. He finished fourth in Bahrain, 5th in Saudi Arabia, third in Australia, 4th in Emilia Romagna, fifth in Miami, third in Spain, fifth in Monaco, and third in Baku. Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton's finishes this season reads as 3rd, 10th, 4th, 13th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 4th, and 3rd.

Race Verstappen holds Sainz to win the race

The Canadian GP was interrupted by two virtual safety cars in addition to the final full safety car. Verstappen took pit stops on lap 9 and 43. Meanwhile, Sainz took his pit stop in the 20th lap and then benefited from the final safety car. The Spaniard has a six-lap advantage over Verstappen on the tyres but couldn't mount an attack.

Information Key numbers for Sainz and Hamilton

Sainz claimed his fifth podium finish of the year. He has now finished second in Bahrain, Monaco, and Canada. He now has 11 podium finishes in his career. Meanwhile, Hamilton now has 184 career podium finishes.

Points Verstappen extends his lead

Verstappen collected 25 points and has extended his lead. He has raced to 175 points. Perez is positioned next with 129 points. Leclerc is only three points behind Perez (126). Russell is placed at fourth place, racing to 111 points. Sainz, who clocked the fastest lap, took 19 points and has an overall tally of 102. Hamilton follows suit with 77 points.

Information A look at the 2022 Constructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull are top with 304 points. Ferrari are second with 228 points. Mercedes are third with 188 points. McLaren are fourth with 65 points. Alpine are fifth with 61 and lead Alfa Romeo (47).

Information Top 10 drivers of the race

Top 10 drivers: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), George Russell (Mercedes), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Esteban Econ (Alpine), Fernando Alonso (Alpine), V Bottas (Alfa Romeo), G Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Records Records scripted by Red Bull and Verstappen

Verstappen's win was Red Bull's sixth consecutive victory. As per Formula 1, Red Bull have only done this once before, when Sebastian Vettel won nine in a row in 2013. Verstappen's is ninth on the all-time win list (26) at age 24. He has managed to surpass legends Jim Clark and Niki Lauda.