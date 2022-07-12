Sports

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 150 ODI wickets

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 150 ODI wickets

Written by V Shashank Jul 12, 2022, 08:47 pm 3 min read

Shami has attained the landmark in 80 matches (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami grabbed figures worth 3/31 against England in the first ODI. With that, he became the fastest Indian to attain 150 wickets in ODIs. The right-arm seamer got the better of Ben Stokes (0), Jos Buttler (30), and Craig Overton (8). Notably, he has become the joint third-fastest to reach the 150-wicket mark in ODI cricket. We decode his stats.

Information Fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets

Shami breached the 150-wicket mark in his 80th ODI. He has bettered the previously held record by Ajit Agarkar (97). The latter had attained the feat against Sri Lanka in 2002. Zaheer Khan (103), Anil Kumble (106), and Irfan Pathan (106) follow suit.

Wickets Joint third-fastest to reach 150 wickets (ODIs)

As per Cricbuzz, Shami (80) is now the joint-third-fastest to race to 150 scalps in One Day Internationals. He shares this record with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Aussie quick Mitchell Starc (77) and former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq (78) are the ones with better numbers than Shami. Trent Boult (81) and Brett Lee (82) trail the Bengal cricketer in this regard.

Information Third-fewest deliveries to 150 ODI wickets

According to Cricbuzz, Shami took 4,071 deliveries to notch the 150-wicket mark in the format. It is the third-best tally for a bowler and he ranks behind Starc (3,917) and Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis (4,053).

Career A look at Shami's ODI career

Shami, since making his debut in 2013, has snapped up 151 wickets at 25.32. At home, the right-arm quick has grabbed 45 scalps. He has managed 32 wickets at neutral venues. He has mustered 74 wickets in overseas conditions. In June 2019, Shami became the fastest Indian to take 100 wickets in ODI. He was the highest wicket-taker in ODIs that year (42).

Information 13th highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs

Shami's three-fer has got him to the 13th spot among most wickets for India in 50 overs cricket. He shares the wicket count with Ravichandran Ashwin. He now eyes Sachin Tendulkar's tally (154).

6/19 Bumrah's 6/19 obliterates the English batters

Jasprit Bumrah was all over England at Oval. He ran down the English line-up to punch his career-best figures in ODIs (6/19). Notably, the seamer bowled seven overs and converted three of those into maidens. These are also the third-best figures for India in ODIs, ranking behind Stuart Binny's (6/4) and Kumble's (6/12) He has steered to 119 ODI scalps at 24.30.

Feat Bumrah attains a historic feat

As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah is only the third Indian bowler besides Javagal Srinath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to pocket four wickets for India in the first ten overs in ODI. Srinath was the first to do so, attaining the feat versus Sri Lanka in Johannesburg in 2003. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar registered the record against Sri Lanka in Port of Spain in 2013.