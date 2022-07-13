Sports

ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and records

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 13, 2022, 02:17 pm 3 min read

India won the first ODI by 10 wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After a one-sided series opener, England and India would lock horns in the second ODI at Lord's, London, on Thursday. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0, having thrashed England at The Oval. They claimed their first-ever 10-wicket win over England in the format. India could win their first ODI series in England since 2014, while the hosts seek a desperate win.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Home of Cricket, Lord's, will host the second ODI (5:30 PM IST). The wickets here have plenty for seamers, who shine more in overcast conditions. Meanwhile, the batters can have a ball after settling in. The average first-innings total here is 238. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

After winning the series opener, India now boast a win-loss record of 56-43 against England in this format (two tied and three no-results). It is to note that both teams have won four matches each in the last eight encounters.

History India could script history!

India have won only two ODI series in England so far (2-0 in 1990 and 3-1 in 2014). Rohit Sharma could become the third Indian captain after Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni to lead India to an ODI series win in England. Notably, England beat India 2-1 in 2018. They have won 17 of the 31 ODIs against India at home to date.

India India wouldn't want to change the winning combination

India had a perfect start to the ODI series at The Oval, having claimed a comprehensive win. Skipper Rohit wouldn't want to tinker with the winning combination unless Virat Kohli recovers from his groin injury. Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England Sam Curran could feature in the XI

England's batting order was blown away at The Oval. The Indian bowlers made the most of the extra bounce and the overcast conditions. Captain Jos Buttler could include all-rounder Sam Curran in place of the sluggish Jason Roy. Probable XI: Roy/Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

Records Records which can be broken

Rohit raced to 9,359 ODI runs in the first encounter. He could surpass Azharuddin's run-count in 50-over cricket (9,378). Former England captain Root (6,109) can surpass Australian legend Matthew Hayden (6,133) on the runs tally. The former is nine away from completing 500 boundaries in ODI cricket. India's Shami could leave behind R Ashwin on the wickets tally. Both own 151 ODI scalps.