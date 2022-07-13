Sports

Man United thrash Liverpool on Ten Hag's debut: Key takeaways

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 13, 2022, 01:30 pm 3 min read

Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United started on a winning note under new manager Erik ten Hag as the club decimated Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok, Thailand. United fielded two different sides at either halves, unlike Liverpool, who chose 32 players to play the game during the course of the match. The 4-0 win serves as a confidence booster for the Dutchman. Here's more.

Win A 4-0 win for Man United

Jadon Sancho put United ahead in the 13th minute after Isaac Mabaya failed to clear the ball. Liverpool had their moments but couldn't convert before Fred's chip from 18 yards handed United a 2-0 lead. Anthony Martial scored a superb solo goal moments later. In the second half, Eric Bailly's brave surge resulted in a goal from Facundo Pellestri, who combined with Amad Diallo.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ten Hag will not get carried away with the result as there were several mistakes at the back.

Defensively, United are still nervy as Liverpool struck the post few times and David de Gea was asked to make numerous saves.

Ten Hag revealed he has work to do but the result overall was a positive one.

He felt his side has the potential.

Martial Can Martial be a vital cog in United's attack?

In 269 appearances for Man United, Martial has bagged 79 goals. However, he wasn't in favor last season and went joined Sevilla on loan in January. It turned out to be a horrific spell and there were talks Martial may be shipped off. But Martial can get a new lease of life. He showed character against Liverpool and the right focus can help him.

Fred Fred is a valued performer in mid-field

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and intermim boss Ralf Rangnick always praised Fred and his perforrmances have been consistent in United's mid-field. United will bolster their mid-field but Fred's place may remain secured. His stocks have risen and a delightful chip against the Reds showed his knack of scoring fine goals. His determination and ability to offer substance will please Ten Hag.

Ten Hag Ten Hag's methods bearing fruit

United were good to watch against Liverpool and Ten Hag's methods were there to be seen. United reacted sharply and there was a surety in transition. The players also looked confident on the ball and there was a cohesion without it. Also, United played as a team despite what Liverpool had to throw. Expect United to get better with more training sessions in place.

Attack Sancho looks promising as fluidity could be United's theme

United's front three often changed positions. Sancho showed a lot of promise on the right flank with his overall play. However, his goal came when he drifted over to the left-hand side. Fluidity is an aspect one can see Ten Hag impose in the forward line with constant change of positionings. Ten Hag would want Sancho to show more promise given his attributes.