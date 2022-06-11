Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Bayern Munich

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 11, 2022, 07:02 pm 3 min read

Noussair Mazraoui joined Bayern on a free transfer (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have a crucial 2022 summer transfer window ahead of them. The Bavarians have a fight in keeping ace forward Robert Lewandowski, who has expressed his desire to part ways with one season left in his contract. Bayern have signed two promising players already and are also trying to scoop Sadio Mane away from Liverpool. Here's more.

Bayern have got hold of promising 20-year-old Ajax mid-fielder Ryan Gravenberch. As per Fabrizio Romano, Gravenberch confirmed his move to Bayern, saying that it's a big club and he expects to win big titles here. In 103 matches for Ajax, the player managed 12 goals. He scored three goals in 42 appearances for the Dutch champions last season. He won five trophies with Ajax.

Bayern are hoping to add quality names in their squad to keep the domestic dominance in place, besides going for the Champions League next season.

They need to find an able replacement if Lewandowski is allowed to leave.

Getting the versatile Sadio Mane would be key given his exploits at Liverpool.

Bayern have got signings early on and it promises a good window ahead.

Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui had earlier joined German champions Bayern from Dutch side Ajax on a free transfer. The 24-year-old's contract with Ajax is set to end in June. He has signed a four-year deal with Bayern through to June 30, 2026. He made 137 appearances for Ajax, scoring 10 goals. He will hope to showcase his mettle at the back.

As per Sky Sports, Liverpool have rejected a second bid worth a potential £30m from Bayern for Senegal forward Mane. The offer also included £6.5m in add-ons. Liverpool value the 30-year-old versatile forward, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield, at around £43m. The initial offer Bayern was £21m with another £4m in add-ons.

Polish international Lewandowski has another year left in his contract but the is ready to depart, saying his chapter in Munich is over. He achieved a lot of success at Bayern and is now said to have agreed on a three-year deal with Barcelona. However, things are complicated as Bayern want to keep him and could be asking for a substantial fee.

As per reports, Bayern are said to be monitoring the situation of Ousmane Dembele, Barca have offered Dembele a new deal but the player is yet to agree. Dembele would be good signing on a free transfer. Bayern need to come up with a suitable offer to tempt Dembele. The 24-year-old had earlier played for Borussia Dortmund.