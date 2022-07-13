Sports

ICC ODI Rankings: India overtake Pakistan, move to third spot

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 13, 2022, 12:54 pm 2 min read

India claimed a 10-wicket win over England in the 1st ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team has climbed to the third spot in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for teams. India surpassed Pakistan in the rankings after claiming a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI at The Oval. The Men in Blue gained three rating points (108), while Pakistan hold the fourth spot with 108 points. Here are further details.

Rankings A look at the standings

New Zealand continue to hold the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings (126 rating points). England follow them with 122 points. Pakistan had surpassed India to take the fourth spot in the rankings following a series sweep over the West Indies. Meanwhile, Australia have slipped to the fifth spot after losing the second Test in Galle to Sri Lanka.

Win India claimed a historic win over England

India thrashed England in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Kennington Oval. The visitors comfortably chased down 111, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan getting them home. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami worked in tandem to decimate the England batting line-up. The Indians claimed their first-ever 10-wicket win against England in ODI cricket.

Records Records broken during the 1st ENG-IND ODI

Pace spearhead Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets. His compatriot Bumrah claimed the third-best for India in ODIs after Stuart Binny (6/4 vs Bangladesh, 2014) and Anil Kumble (6/12 vs WI, 1993). Dhawan and Sharma completed 5,000 partnership runs for the opening wicket in ODIs. They became the fourth opening pair to reach this landmark.

Scenario Can Pakistan topple India again?

As per the ICC, India could gain further lead over Pakistan if they win the next two ODIs. Pakistan would face the Netherlands in Rotterdam next month. The Babar Azam-led side will play three ODIs during a five-day window. Pakistan have a chance to topple India again if the latter lose the next two 50-over games to England.