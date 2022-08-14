Sports

Decoding New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips' stats in T20Is

Written by V Shashank Aug 14, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

Phillips slammed a 41-ball 76 in the second T20I (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips is a must-see candidate in T20Is. The number four batter whacked a sublime 41-ball 76 in the second of three-match series against West Indies. He belted four fours and six sixes and struck at over 180. With the series in the kitty, Phillips will be keen to put up a show in the dead-rubber later tonight. We decode his stats.

Phillips had a dull phase in the first two years in T20Is.

However, his career trajectory changed with the home series against WI in November 2020.

He clocked a brisk 22 in the opener, followed by an eye-popping hundred at the Bay Oval.

Phillips is no short of an asset for Kiwi cricket, more so, as it's the year of the T20 World Cup.

2022 Phillips' numbers in 2022 (T20Is)

Phillips tops the scoring charts for the Kiwis in 2022. Averaging 55.60, the middle-order batter has smashed 278 runs while striking at 143.29. His scores read: 69*(52), 23(16), 56*(44), 23(16), 14(14), 17(11), and 76(41). The last outing witnessed his second T20I fifty against the Windies, besides scoring a ton earlier. He has battered them for 296 runs at 49.33 (SR: 186.16).

T20Is Decoding Phillips' T20I numbers

Phillips arrived in T20I cricket in 2017. His career has been on a rise ever since. He has amassed 923 runs in 43 T20Is. The hard-hitter averages a decent 30.76 while striking at 141.13. He has a hundred and five fifties. At home, Phillips has racked up 452 runs at 32.28. Meanwhile, he has 323 and 148 runs in away and neutral venues, respectively.

Feat Phillips seeks this feat

Phillips (923) is 77 short of attaining 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. He could accomplish the same in the third and final T20I versus West Indies on Sunday. He will become only the sixth Kiwi batter to breach the 1,000-run tally. Martin Guptill (3,482), Brendon McCullum (2,140), Kane Williamson (2,072), Ross Taylor(1,909), and Colin Munro (1,724) notched the feat before him.

Century Fastest T20I centurion

On November 29, 2020, Phillips smacked a 51-ball 108 against West Indies. He dispatched 10 fours and eight sixes. He reached the 100-run mark in 46 deliveries. It was his maiden ton in T20I cricket. Also, it remains the fastest hundred by a Kiwi batter in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the fifth-highest score by a number four batter in men's T20Is.