Sports

Kieron Pollard becomes first cricketer to feature in 600 T20s

Kieron Pollard becomes first cricketer to feature in 600 T20s

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 09, 2022, 01:17 pm 3 min read

Pollard is playing for the London Spirit in The Hundred (Source: Twitter/@HomeOfCricket)

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has become the first-ever cricketer to feature in 600 matches in overall T20 cricket. The 35-year-old achieved the milestone playing for the London Spirit in The Hundred. He smashed an 11-ball 34* as London Spirit won by 52 runs. Pollard, who retired from international cricket in April, remains the second-highest run-scorer in T20s. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Playing 600 matches in any format is no mean feat.

Even the great Sachin Tendulkar retired after playing 664 internationals.

Pollard is one of the greatest batters in the shortest format.

There is no one who symbolizes the effect of T20 on modern-day cricket like this Trinidadian.

He continues to brace several global tournaments, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Information Only cricketers to have played over 500 T20s

Pollard and Dwayne Bravo are the only cricketers to have played over 500 games in T20 cricket. The latter has featured in 543 T20s so far. Shoaib Malik (472), Chris Gayle (463), and Ravi Bopara (426) follow the duo on the list.

Information A look at the milestone matches

A look at the milestone matches - First to 100 T20s: Albie Morkel (2010), First to 200 T20s: Albie Morkel (2012), First to 300, 400, 500, and 600 T20s: Pollard (2016), Pollard (2018), Pollard (2020), Pollard (2022).

Numbers His numbers in T20 cricket

Pollard made his T20 debut in July 2006 for Trinidad and Tobago in Stanford 20/20. The Caribbean all-rounder grabbed eyeballs when he thrashed New South Wales in the 2009 Champions League. Pollard is the second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, having slammed 11,723 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 151.22. He is only behind his compatriot Chris Gayle in terms of runs (14,562).

Information Here are the notable numbers

Pollard has slammed 57 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket, including a century. The right-handed batter has the second-most sixes in the format (783). Besides, he has hammered 738 fours. Pollard also has 309 T20 wickets to his name.

Stats Other stats of Pollard

Pollard tallied 1,569 runs from 101 T20 Internationals at a strike rate of 135.14. He also snapped up 42 wickets. He is the second-highest run-scorer for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (3,412). Pollard has made the most number of appearances for the Mumbai-based franchise (189). The former West Indies all-rounder also has 2,227 runs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Feat When Pollard smashed 6 sixes!

In March 2021, Pollard scripted history by smashing 6 sixes in an over. He achieved the feat in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. He smashed 6 sixes in an over off spinner Akila Dananjaya, who had taken a hat-trick in his previous over. Pollard became only the third cricketer after Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs to have reached the landmark in international cricket.